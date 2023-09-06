The Appalachian Spirit Gallery is planning a full program for their Sept. 8 Second Friday ArtWalk. Music will liven up the porch of the gallery on Main Street in Marion. Wytheville multi-instrumentalist and composer Chase Altizer present the concert.

Altizer studied at Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His work draws from various American traditions spanning bluegrass to jazz. Using improvisation as his primary vehicle, Altizer attempts to redefine Appalachian music in the postmodern world.

The concert is sponsored by The Bank of Marion.

The gallery reception will run from 5-8 p.m. with the outdoor informal concert beginning at 6 p.m. If the weather proves to be too hot or rainy, the concert will be moved indoors to the air-conditioned parlor.

The ArtWalk will feature paintings by Carroll County-based artist Tia Duncan-Stuart.

Duncan-Stuart has been painting and selling artwork for more than 30 years, while connecting with people by painting what they know and love. The subjects of her work are found in the woods surrounding country roads, huddled up in the barn during a rainy spell, and within sight of grandma’s front porch.

After years of using color to depict her subjects, it took Duncan-Stuart reverting back to the basics of charcoal to rediscover a love of creating artwork. Now, she works primarily in charcoal, creating layers of value with washes of acrylic to create works of local wildlife.

“Viewers are bound to find a reason to relate to her artwork, be it a reminder of their younger days or a connection to the animal portrayed,” said ArtWalk organizers.

During the entire month of September, the gallery will be offering paintings, photographs and prints at sale prices. New work on display by Appalachian Spirit Gallery members include paintings, executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics, alcohol inks and mixed media; photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass.

The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501©3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.

The non-profit gallery is in one of Marion’s historic buildings at 144 West Main Street on the corner of Sheffey and Main streets, across from Royal Presbyterian Church and next to the Town Hall.

The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks will be held through December. All events are free and open to the public.