The mention of a pair of candlesticks was the moment when held-back tears flowed.

The unmistakable buzz of hummingbirds darting to a feeder on the porch and birdsong from nearby trees served as the background music as two families talked about war and life as refugees in Rich Valley.

Karen Klumpp reached her hand to Halyna Novokreshchenov as the tears came to both women’s eyes. The candlesticks symbolized so much left behind in war-torn Ukraine, most especially home and family.

Life in UkraineHalyna and her husband, Yuriy, and their daughter Emellia had just moved into a new apartment in Odesa, Ukraine, when the war broke out. Halyna was enjoying making it into her family’s home. Plus, a new piano she’d ordered had arrived. She smiled at the memory of her excitement and all her family had built.

Yuriy, who holds a master’s degree in engineering, had spent six years working in finance and taxation.

Halyna was concentrating on Emellia and their home. “Everything for her,” Halyna said of daughter.

Then, war came.

“The first three months were very tough,” said Yuriy. “The sirens, bombings….”

With the country initially shut down, Halyna said they stayed at her mother’s home in a rural community.

Then, Yuriy said, businesses began to reopen and he needed to return to Odesa, a thriving port city on the Black Sea.

Over time, they began to adapt to the stress of war.

“You try to live your best life in the conditions,” Halyna reflected.

They didn’t always seek cover when sirens sounded.

Sometimes, the alarms would pierce the air “every day, every hour. You can’t be in a shelter 24 hours a day,” Yuriy declared.

While Odesa wasn’t assaulted as intensely as other cities, they were aware of the danger. They were quite aware, Halyna said, “Everyday can be your last day.”

She recounted a shell striking a nearby 20-floor apartment complex.

A father left his apartment on a grocery store errand. When he returned, Halyna said, his wife, mother-in-law and 3-month-old baby were dead. “Nothing was left,” she remembered.

A member of the military, Halyna’s 21-year-old nephew stepped on a mine. He lived but lost his leg. Halyna spent a month staying close to the young man. She and Yuriy spoke quietly of all the “young boys” they saw without arms, legs, suffering.

Yuriy wanted to get his wife and little girl to safety. He was ready to leave Ukraine.

“I argued we should leave Ukraine…. From my point of view,” he said, “there’s no future.”

Halyna held onto the hope the war would end.

After six months, Yuriy realized the end would be slow in coming.

For Halyna, the prospect of leaving her home, her family often left her in tears. She resisted the idea even though many of their neighbors had already fled the country. “I just wanted to stay there. I love my home, my country….”

Finally, Halyna declared, “For my daughter I can go.”

The time came Yuriy said when Russia was bombing Odesa with rocks and using Iranian-supplied drones that “our defenders couldn’t stop.”

“It became too dangerous to stay. You can’t see them come at night,” Halyna said.

It wouldn’t have been normal to stay, Yuriy observed.

On Feb. 22, they left.

“Our friends, our mothers, father, sisters, nieces and nephews are still there.”

Each one took two suitcases and a backpack. In the bags were quite a few of Emellia’s toys and belongings. “I wanted to save part of her world,” Halyna said.

Becoming RefugeesThe family made their way to Romania, where they would spend the next three months.

They began the process of seeking entry to Canada. They knew friends who had gotten Canadian visas with relative ease.

A significant problem came up with that plan.

Halyna and Yuriy were granted visas but not Emellia.

Yuriy was gracious. With everything going on, he said, “The government’s bureaucratic machine wasn’t ready” for all those seeking refuge.

The family then found a sponsor in the United States, but, with a baby on the way, the sponsorship was in name only.

Then, they were connected with Michael and Karen Klumpp, of Rich Valley.

Halyna remembered that when they talked with Mike and Karen, “We were always smiling. I knew I could live with them.”

Opening Your HomeFor Mike, when the war began, “I felt like it would be irresponsible to not do something.”

The pastor of Rich Valley Presbyterian Church and Locust Cove Presbyterian Church, an author, and U.S. Air Force veteran, Mike registered with one of the first agencies to connect Ukrainian refugees with sponsors and homes.

He never heard from that agency, but then a member of the presbytery received a family and Mike connected with them. He told that family that he and Karen had the space. “We’re ready,” he declared.

Their congregation helped fill upstairs’ bedrooms with furniture.

“The rooms were set. They were waiting for this family,” Karen said.

The Klumpps also believed they could help a family with the cultural transition. They’d spent many years undertaking missionary work overseas in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Mike had pastored a mission church in Hong Kong, while working in mission outreaches in the Philippines, Indonesia and Mongolia. Then, the family moved to Wuxi, China, where he taught in an international school.

They were living in China when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, but were able to make their way back to the United States.

“We know transition,” Mike said.

They know, he said, that such a major cultural adaptation will take a year to 18 months.

As a pastor, Mike also wanted to set an example “that it doesn’t take a lot to change someone’s life.”

On May 25, the Novokreshchenov family began their journey to Rich Valley, arriving the next day.

A Miracle

Halyna describes Rich Valley as “a part of paradise.”

“I’m really in love with this place, this community…. For me, it’s part of a big miracle,” she said.

Mike doesn’t disagree. He’s been getting at least two calls a day from people asking how they can help the family. “I’ve never been anywhere where people are quite so quick to provide for their neighbor,” the pastor said.

Even in Food City one day, Halyna said, a Marion pastor heard their accents and approached them. As he learned their story, he offered them his card and encouragement to call if he could help.

Mike and Yuriy expressed their appreciation to the attentiveness of local government offices that have “offered to help in every way they can” and been so friendly.

While many of their needs now are met, Mike noted that in time Yuriy will need to find work and Halyna, who possesses a master’s degree in education, may also look for a job.

Everyone is excited that Emellia will attend Rich Valley Elementary School, where Karen works as the librarian as well as at Northwood Middle School.

Mike reflected on the serendipitous nature of God.

He suffered a stroke about two months ago.

Trying to follow doctor’s orders to keep his blood pressure under control, Mike has been working to watch what he eats.

Halyna has taken charge of their kitchen. “It’s so amazing to have someone in the kitchen who wants to cook healthy veggies,” Mike said.

Borscht, an Eastern European soup with vegetables and meat, has become regular fare, Mike said.

Karen and Halyna are enjoying time together. Karen, a longtime fan of the U.S. version of The Voice, is now watching the Ukrainian show with Halyna.

“It’s just fun to have somebody to share life with,” Mike added.

While Halyna is enjoying cooking for the families, Yuri is gaining a reputation as a clean freak, who regularly vacuums and has even detailed the Klumpps’ car.

Even the Klumpps’ dog, Cash, is benefiting, getting far more attention these days.

“It’s amazing to see how God is giving back to all of us,” Mike said.

The experience is also proving to be fodder for Mike’s pastoral messages as he reminds parishioners that Christ left an example for all.

“We can see that catching fire,” Mike said with Karen comparing the example to a pebble thrown into the water, creating ripples.

“We just need to be willing,” Karen said with Mike adding, “Just say yes.”

The Future

No one knows what the future holds, but the families have hopes.

“I hope to go back home. I hope my homeland will survive and we get the opportunity to go home,” Halyna said. However, she added, “If not, I’ll try my best to give our daughter a future here.”

Yuriy wants to give back. He reflected, “I just want to be a good part of your society.”

He also expressed gratitude. His primary message, he said, is “we’re very thankful… to the U.S. government, to your people.”

With his natural humor, Mike declared they’d helped them become “true Americans” the prior day when they got a car loan and had tacos for dinner.

More seriously, Mike said, “The blessing is in the relationship building. I’m amazed at how God has worked through us” and he believes that one day the Novokreshchenov family will be in the position to pay everything forward.

As the conversation wrapped up, Emellia, who turned 6 in May, enthusiastically rang a metal bell near the house’s front door, perhaps celebrating her new home and echoing the refrain of “let freedom ring.”