Floyd County running sports have had the longest sustained success of any Buffalo sports franchise.

Roger McAlexander won the first state title in the two mile run in 1974, and the Buffaloes have won multiple state championships in every decade since.

The boys outdoor track and field squad won a team state championship and the girls have an indoor track and field state title. Is it time for the cross country team to make it to the top?

This could be the year for one or both of the FCHS squads. Last year the boys’ team finished fourth in the state and the girls tied for second, getting third place by the tie-breaking protocol.

“The boys’ team has a lot of depth and a lot of talent,” said coach Hannah Altizer. “The girls have talent, they just don’t have as much depth.”

There are 14 runners on the boys’ team and seven on the girls, with a strong sophomore class. The boys and girls middle school teams each have 12 members, a good sign for the program’s future.

Coach Zane Moran said “this may be the best team the boys have ever had. They’ve never had this much depth.”

He should know — he ran on the best ever FCHS team as a high school athlete. Altizer has impressive prep credentials as well: she ran a leg on the 4X800 relay team that won two state championships, setting a state record both times.

“The core group for the boys is really good,” Altizer said. “And anyone from the fifth through 11th runners could score for us.”

Team scores are determined by the placement of the top six runners. Points are awarded 1 for first, 2 for second, with the lowest cumulative score determining the event winner.

Last year’s state champion in the girls’ race, Alleghany, has reclassified to Class 3 after consolidation with Covington increased their enrollment numbers, so they won’t be a Class 2 competitor this year.

Altizer said Clarke County, the team Floyd tied for second, has a lot of returning talent and will be the biggest obstacle for Floyd.

The boys face a unique challenge in their quest. They not only have to contend with defending state champion Wise Central, but also Lebanon, who won Class 1 last year and have reclassified to Class 2 this year. So the Class 2 state meet will feature two defending state champions.

The boys got an important addition with Quinton Beegle, who was a member of the state champion relay team two years ago and is running cross country for the first time.

The state championship meet will be held at Green Hill Park in November.