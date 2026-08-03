Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours for August Jim Talbert Aug 3, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of August.kAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE ``[ a_aek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>m%2K6H6== r@F?EJ Wq=F67:6=5Xi `_i__ 2> – ``ib_ 2>k^6>mk^AmkAm%@H? @7 q=F67:6=5 r@F?4:= r92>36CDk^AmkAm``a wF772C5 sCk^Am kAmq=F67:6=5[ 'p acec`k^AmkAmk6>mqF492?2? r@F?EJi `ib_ A> – bi__ A>k^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Sheriff shares Nancy Guthrie update after video plea kAm%@H? @7 vCF?5J ~77:46Dk^AmkAm``gd !=2K2 sC]k^AmkAmvCF?5J[ 'p ace`ck^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE a_[ a_aek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>m%2K6H6== r@F?EJ W%2K6H6==Xi `_i__ 2> – ``ib_ 2>k^6>mk^Am kAmp>6C:42? {68:@? qF:=5:?8k^Am kAmaae r6?EC2= pG6?F6k^AmkAm%2K6H6==[ 'p aced`k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>m#FDD6== r@F?EJi `i__ A> – aib_ A>k^6>mk^AmkAm%@H? @7 {632?@? v@G6C?>6?E ~77:46Dk^AmkAmfa v:3D@? $EC66Ek^AmkAm{632?@?[ 'p acaeek^AmkAmYY !=62D6 4@?E24E E96 r9C:DE:2?D3FC8 ~77:46 2E dc_\bg`\def` @C E96 p3:?85@? ~77:46 2E afe\dad\`c_d H:E9 2?J BF6DE:@?D]k^Am kA 2=:8?lQ46?E6CQmRRRk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents