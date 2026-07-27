Local authors display works at Main Street Moments Jim Talbert Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – While musicians, entertainers and magicians took to the stage at Main Street Moments local authors showed their wares in the public library.kAm}:?6 2C62 HC:E6CD 5:DA=2J65 2?5 5:D4FDD65 E96:C H@C< 5FC:?8 2 EH@ 9@FC 6IA@ yF=J ad] |:<6 |F?4J >256 E96 EC:A 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ H:E9 9:D ?@G6=D 23@FE E96 9:DE@CJ @7 E96 4@F?EJ] w:D =2E6DE 3@@< :D (2C rC66<i 2 A6@A=6’D 7:89E 7@C DFCG:G2=]k^AmkAm%96 3@@< :D D6E :? `egg 2?5 E6==D E96 DE@CJ @7 2 $92H?66 H2CC:@C @? 2 C6D4F6 >:DD:@? 27E6C 2 r96C@<66 C2:5[ w:D @E96C H@C< :?4=F56D E96 r@?DE23=6 @7 (2C[ $9@A '682D[ >@@?D9:?6CD 2?5 >:?:DE6CD 2?5 s@H? @? $?2<6C@@E #:586]k^Am kAmz2E6 {2==2G6 >256 E96 EC:A 7C@> |2C:@? ':C8:?:2 E@ 5:DA=2J 96C s:4<6?D DEJ=6 ?@G6=D[ p?E9:5:F> 2?5 $@=2C:D] p?E9:5:F> H2D AF3=:D965 :? a_ad 2?5 $@=2C:D :? yF?6 @7 E9:D J62C]k^Am People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies kAmr]y] |4{6@5 :D 2 49:=5C6?’D 2FE9@C H9@D6 3@@<D 7@==@H E96 6IA=@:ED @7 2 J@F?8 49:=5 2?5 2 D@446C 32== ?2>65 +:AAJ] |4{6@5 D2:5 E96 3@@< :D 2:>65 2E E62496CD[ 4@2496D 2?5 @E96CD H9@ H@C< H:E9 J@F?8 49:=5C6?]k^AmkAm|]p] ~H6?D :D 2 =@42= 2FE9@C H:E9 2 D6C:6D @7 3@@<D H9@D6 >2:? 492C24E6C :D s6E64E:G6 %C:886C] s63 {:?<@FD :D 2 C68F=2C 2E E96 =:3C2CJ’D 2FE9@C 6IA@] {:?<@FD[ H9@ C6E:C65 7C@> E96 =:3C2CJ[k^Am kAm{:?<@FD HC:E6D 23@FE 96C =:76[ 72>:=J 2?5 =6256CD9:A 2?5 72:E9] sr w@C? 7C@> #:49=2?5D :D 2 4@>:4 3@@< 4C62E@C[ H9@ 5@6D H@C5=6DD 4@>:4D 2D H6== 2D 4C62E:G6 HC:E:?8] p== @7 E96 HC:E6CD H@C<D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 @? 2>2K@? 2?5 @E96C 3@@< D6==6CD] |2?J 2C6 2=D@ 2G2:=23=6 7@C 4964<:?8 @FE 2E E96 =:3C2CJ]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Fauci invokes 5th Amendment at Senate hearing Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Savannah Guthrie Addresses Kidnapper in Emotional Video Savannah Guthrie Addresses Kidnapper in Emotional Video