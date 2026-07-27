Deputies apprehend fugitive Jim Talbert Jul 27, 2026 22 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended a fugitive wanted since March 27.kAmp AC6DD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 2? @A6C2E:@? 4@?5F4E65 yF=J ae =65 E@ E96 42AEFC6 @7 (:==:2> w2C@=5 q@H56?[ H9@ 92D 366? H2?E65 D:?46 |2C49 af @? 492C86D @7 2EE6>AE65 >FC56C[ 2CD@?[ 56DECF4E:@? @7 AC@A6CEJ[ 2EE6>AE65 2CD@? @? 2 5H6==:?8[ 2EE6>AE E@ 6?E6C 2 5H6==:?8 E@ 4@>>:E 2 4C:>6 2?5 2DD2F=E] k^AmkAmq@H56?[ bg[ :D 7C@> E96 q2?5J 2C62]k^AmkAm~? E96 ?:89E @7 |2C49 af[ h`` C646:G65 42==D @7 2 >2? E9C62E6?:?8 9:D 6I\8:C=7C:6?5 :? E96 sCJ u@C< 2C62 @7 }@CE9 %2K6H6==] (96? 56AFE:6D 2CC:G65[ E96J 7@F?5 2 G69:4=6 7F==J 6?8F=765 :? E96 5C:G6H2J] q@H56? 925 7=65 E96 D46?6 2?5 925 366? H2?E65 D:?46] k^Am People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth County continues to explore data center regs DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors kAmrFCC6?E=J 96 :D 36:?8 96=5 3J E96 $@FE9H6DE #68:@?2= y2:= pFE9@C:EJ :? E96:C %2K6H6== u24:=:EJ] %96 q2?5J u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 q2AE:DE '2==6J u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E C6DA@?565 E@ E96 D46?6 2?5 H6C6 23=6 E@ 4@?EC@= E96 7:C6 367@C6 :E 4@F=5 DAC625 E@ 2?J C6D:56?46D]k^AmkAmq@H56? 92D 4C:>:?2= 492C86D :? %2K6H6== r@F?EJ 52E:?8 324< E@ a__f :?4=F5:?8 =2C46?J[ F?=2H7F= H@F?5:?8[ A@DD6DD:@? 2?5 5:DEC:3FE:@? @7 5CF8D 2?5 A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 H62A@? 3J 2 76=@?]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Cyclospora outbreak expands to more states Cyclospora outbreak expands to more states Trump's Minerals Deadline Trump's Minerals Deadline Warning: Hurricane Fausto Nears Hawaii Waters Warning: Hurricane Fausto Nears Hawaii Waters