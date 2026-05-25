Flags fly in honor of county veterans Jim Talbert May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Rain did not stop Tazewell from honoring those who died in battle May 25.kAm'6E6C2?D @7 2== 3C2?496D @7 E96 >:=:E2CJ 82E96C65 H:E9 E96 AF3=:4 7@C 2 7=28 C2:D:?8 46C6>@?J 2E E96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ r@FCE9@FD6] %96 7=28D 7=J 369:?5 E96 '6E6C2?D |6>@C:2= 2E E96 4@FCE9@FD6] k^AmkAm“%9:D 52J :D E@ C6>6>36C E96 `]b >:==:@? H9@ 92G6 5:65 :? 2== @7 p>6C:42’D H2CD] %96 @?6D H9@ <:DD65 D@>6@?6 8@@53J6[ =67E 9@>6 2?5 ?6G6C 42>6 324<[’ %2K6H6== #@E2CJ r=F3 !C6D:56?E |2EE9C6H qC2?5E D2:5] qC2?5E[ 2 >:=:E2CJ G6E6C2? 9:>D6=7 2AAC@24965 E96 3@2C5 @7 DFA6CG:D@CD :? u63CF2CJ @7 E9:D J62C 2D<:?8 E92E E96 3@2C5 2DD:DE H:E9 7F?5:?8[ :?DE2==2E:@?[ 2?5 FA<66A 7@C E96 7=28D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically kAm“x 2D<65 E96> E@ DA=:E E96 4@DE H:E9 #@E2CJ 2?5 E96J D2:5 ?@[ E96J H2?E65 E@ A2J 7@C :E[’ qC2?5E D2:5] %96 3@2C5 2AAC@G65 FA E@ Sa[d__ 7@C E96 AC@;64E 2?5 4@F?EJ 6>A=@J66D 5:5 E96 H@C<]k^AmkAmqC2?5E 56D4C:365 E96 AC@;64E 2D 2 “>@56DE :?G6DE>6?E H:E9 2 =2DE:?8 :>A24E[” ?@E:?8 E92E %2K6H6== r@F?EJ :D 9@>6 E@ 23@FE a[b__ G6E6C2?D H9@ “56D6CG6 2 A=246 @7 5:8?:EJ[ C67=64E:@?[ 2?5 9@?@C]”k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 |6>@C:2= s2J 46C6>@?J[ qC2?5E C625 E96 9:DE@CJ @7 6249 @7 E96 3C2?496D @7 D6CG:46 :? @C56C E96J H6C6 6DE23=:D965 H9:=6 2 G6E6C2? C2:D65 E96 7=28 @7 E92E 3C2?49] |6>36CD @7 E96 q2C?D\q62G6CD 'u( !@DE C2:D65 E96 p>6C:42? u=28 E@ @A6? E96 46C6>@?J 2?5 7:C65 2 a`\8F? D2=FE6 E@ 4@?4=F56 :E]k^Am kAmqC2?5E 6IAC6DD65 E96 9@A6 9:D 76==@H G6E6C2?D[ E96:C 72>:=:6D 2?5 E96 72>:=:6D @7 56462D65 G6E6C2?D H@F=5 G:D:E E96 >6>@C:2= :? J62CD E@ 4@>6]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will open 'one way or the other' The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence