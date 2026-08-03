Coming Events Community events for week of Aug. 5-11 Jim Talbert Aug 3, 2026 Aug 3, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Young life golf tournamentkAm%2K6H6== *@F?8 {:76 H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?E 7F?5 C2:D6C @? pF8] a` 2E %2K6H6== r@F?EJ r@F?ECJ r=F3] #68:DEC2E:@? :D 2E 6:89E 2> 2?5 A=2J DE2CED 2E ?:?6] U?3DAjt?ECJ 766 :D Sfd A6C A=2J6C @C Sb__ A6C 7@FC\A6CD@? E62>] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C E@ 6?E6C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iD2HJ6CD`hgbo8>2:=]4@>QmD2HJ6CD`hgbo8>2:=]4@>k^2m]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%w$ 7@@E32== D62D@? A2DD6Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm$62D@? !2DD 2?5 !2C<:?8 !2DD &A52E6i {6EE6CD 92G6 366? >2:=65 E@ =2DE J62C’D D62D@? A2DD 2?5 A2C<:?8 9@=56CD] x?DECF4E:@?D @? 9@H E@ A:4< FA J@FC A2DD6D 2C6 :?4=F565 :? E96 =6EE6C]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Saltville launches farmers market For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Police seize cash, substances in Wytheville, Bristol kAm}6H A2DD AFC492D6D >FDE 36 >256 :? A6CD@? @? @?6 @7 E96 7@==@H:?8 52E6D :? E96 A2C<:?8 =@E 2E %2K6H6== !C:>2CJ $49@@=ik^AmkAmpF8FDE `_E9 d\eib_k^AmkAmpF8FDE `aE9 d\eib_k^Am kAmpF8FDE `gE9 d\eib_k^AmkAm!=62D6 C6>6>36C A2C<:?8 A2DD 9@=56CD 7C@> =2DE J62C >FDE AFC492D6 J@FC A2DD 3J g^`g @7 :E H:== 36 D@=5 E@ D@>6@?6 @? E96 H2:E =:DE]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mu2== D@446Ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 %2K6H6== #64C62E:@? s6A2CE>6?E :D ?@H E2<:?8 C68:DEC2E:@?D 7@C :ED 72== D@446C AC@8C2>] %96 =628F6 :D @A6? E@ J@F?8DE6CD AC6\< E9CF 6:89E9 8C256] {2DE 52J E@ C68:DE6C :D pF8] `_ 2?5 E96 4@DE :D Sbd A6C A=2J6C] {2E6 C68:DEC2E:@? 4FE @77 :D $6AE] ` 2?5 E96 4@DE :D Sc_ A6C A=2J6C] u2>:=J 5:D4@F?ED 2C6 2G2:=23=6] %96 D62D@? H:== CF? 7C@> $6AE] `_ E@ ~4E] aa] %@ C68:DE6C 2 A=2J6C @C 7@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== afe\hfh\dh_h]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~A6? 9@FD6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ p:CA@CE H:== 36 9@DE:?8 2? ~A6? w@FD6 @? pF8FDE aa] (6 H:== 36 92G:?8 D6G6C2= 24E:G:E:6D :?4=F5:?8 3@F?46 9@FD6D 7@C E96 <:5D[ 7@@5 ECF4<D[ 2:C4C27E 5:DA=2JD[ =:G6 >FD:4 2?5 H:== 7:?:D9 E96 6G6?:?8 H:E9 2 7C66 D9@H:?8 @7 E96 @C:8:?2= %@A vF?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8mr2C D9@Hk^DEC@?8mk^Am kA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9Qm'u( A@DE hec_ H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 42C D9@H @? pF8] `d 7C@> `_ 2> E@ EH@ A> 2E E96 #:49=2?5D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] %96C6 H:== 36 52D9 A=2BF6D 7@C E96 7:CDE d_ 42CD[ E@A `d 2H2C5D[ 36DE :? D9@H 42C 2?5 36DE :? D9@H >@E@C4J4=6] %96C6 H:== 36 2 7@@5 ECF4< @? D:E6 2?5 2 56A2CE>6?E @7 G6E6C2?D 2772:CD C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 H:== 36 AC6D6?E] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== afe hfh\ff_f @C afe\hhgcfce]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Michigan Democratic Senate Primary Too Close To Call. Park Service warns of impacts from Trump's proposed 250-foot arch Park Service warns of impacts from Trump's proposed 250-foot arch Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high