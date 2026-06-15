Public meeting outlines goals of generator purchase for town Jim Talbert Jun 15, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Will the new generator planned for Richlands reduce the cost of electricity and when will it be ready to go online?kAm#:49=2?5D x?E6C:> %@H? |2?286C s@? |2CC 2EE6>AE65 E@ 2?DH6C E9@D6 BF6DE:@?D 2D H6== 2D AC@G:56 56E2:=D 23@FE E96 A=2??65 82D 86?6C2E@C 5FC:?8 2 AF3=:4 :?7@C>2E:@? D6DD:@? =2DE H66<] k^AmkAm“*@F 2C6 2? :D=2?5 :? 2 D62 @7 3:8 6?6C8J[Q 96 D2:5] Q~7 `c A@H6C 4@>A2?:6D :? 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E96 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C @7 ?6IE J62C]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump puts U.S. power on display for UFC Freedom 250 How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? 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