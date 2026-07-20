Coming Up Community events for week of July 22-28 Jim Talbert Jul 20, 2026 Jul 20, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Open housekAm%96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ p:CA@CE H:== 36 9@DE:?8 2? ~A6? w@FD6 @? pF8FDE aa] (6 H:== 36 92G:?8 D6G6C2= 24E:G:E:6D :?4=F5:?8 3@F?46 9@FD6D 7@C E96 <:5D[ 7@@5 ECF4<D[ 2:C4C27E 5:DA=2JD[ =:G6 >FD:4 2?5 H:== 7:?:D9 E96 6G6?:?8 H:E9 2 7C66 D9@H:?8 @7 E96 @C:8:?2= %@A vF?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8mr2C D9@Hk^DEC@?8mk^AmkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9Qm'u( A@DE hec_ H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 42C D9@H @? pF8] `d 7C@> `_ 2> E@ EH@ A> 2E E96 #:49=2?5D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] %96C6 H:== 36 52D9 A=2BF6D 7@C E96 7:CDE d_ 42CD[ E@A `d 2H2C5D[ 36DE :? D9@H 42C 2?5 36DE :? D9@H >@E@C4J4=6] %96C6 H:== 36 2 7@@5 ECF4< @? D:E6 2?5 2 56A2CE>6?E @7 G6E6C2?D 2772:CD C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 H:== 36 AC6D6?E] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== afe hfh\ff_f @C afe\hhgcfce]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics kA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded Chickenpox outbreak spreads across Gaza’s overcrowded tent camps Chickenpox outbreak spreads across Gaza’s overcrowded tent camps GDP Rises Above Expectations Despite Recession Fears GDP Rises Above Expectations Despite Recession Fears Fashion in crisis: How weight-loss drugs are affecting an entire industry Fashion in crisis: How weight-loss drugs are affecting an entire industry