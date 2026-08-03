Fair heats up the summer fun Jim Talbert Aug 3, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – The preliminary events are over and the Tazewell County Fair goes to full speed Aug. 5.kAm %96 72:C EC25:E:@?2==J @A6?D H:E9 362FEJ A2862?ED[ 42C D9@H[ C@56@ 2?5 @E96C 6G6?ED 367@C6 E96 42C?:G2= C@==D :? 2?5 E9:?8D 86E C@==:?8] #U2>Ajs p>FD6>6?ED D6E FA @? E96 8C@F?5D pF8] d 2?5 :D @776C:?8 42C?:G2= C:56D E96 C6>2:?56C @7 E96 H66<] %9:D J62C’D 72:C 762EFC6D >FD:4 6G6CJ ?:89E 2=@?8 H:E9 >@E@C DA@CED 2?5 28C:4F=EFC6 6I9:3:ED]k^AmkAmv2E6D H:== @A6? 2E E9C66 A> pF8] d\f 2?5 4=@D6 2E `_ib_ A>[ 2?5 @A6? ?:?6 2> pF8] g] p5>:DD:@? E@ E96 8C@F?5D H:== 36 Sa A6C A6CD@? pF8]d\e 2?5 S`_ A6C A6CD@? pF8] f\g]k^Am kAmv@DA6= ?:89E :D pF8] e 762EFC:?8 |:4926= r@>3D[ $6CG2?E’D w62CE[ t55J $EC66E 2?5 y677 2?5 $96CC: t2DE6C] %96 w6C:E286 2C62 H:== 92G6 2?E:BF6 EC24E@CD 2?5 72C> 6BF:A>6?E @? 5:DA=2J 2== H66<]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Sheriff shares Nancy Guthrie update after video plea kAm(96E96C J@FC E2DE6 CF?D E@ 8@DA6=[ 4@F?ECJ[ C@4< @C 3=F68C2DD :E H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 2E G2C:@FD E:>6D @? @?6 @7 E96 D:I DE286D D6E FA 5FC:?8 E96 72:C] {66 s62?[ H9@D6 >FD:4 A2JD EC:3FE6 E@ t=G:D 2?5 y@9??J r2D9[ H:== 36 A6C7@C>:?8 pF8] d]k^AmkAm~E96C >FD:42= 24ED :?4=F56 q=F6DE@?6[ yFDE:? q2=5H:? 2?5 #@33J {6DE6C] s6>@=:E:@? 56C3J 72?D H:== 92G6 EH@ ?:89ED @7 24E:@?] pF8] f H:== 36 7:8FC6 6:89E 56C3J ?:89E H:E9 4=2DD6D 7@C 42CD 2?5 ECF4<D 2?5 2 A@H56C AF77 6G6?E 7@C E96 =25:6D]k^Am kAm%96 DE@4< 42C 56C3J E2<6D @G6C E96 2C6?2 pF8] g] %96C6 H:== 36 42D9 AC:K6D 7@C E96 E@A E9C66 7:?:D96CD :? 6249 @7 E96 56C3J 4=2DD6D]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents