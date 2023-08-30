So, what in the world is a pawpaw?

A generation ago, people around here would have known exactly where to find the wild-growing fruit that has the consistency of a banana, but tastes more like a mango.

But, if you ask someone today, they’d probably give you a puzzled look.

That’s because busy lifestyles and endless to-do-lists have kept most of us from exploring the outdoors and learning about some of nature’s most fascinating mysteries.

And, the fruit of a pawpaw tree is certainly one of them.

A pawpaw is a curious plant because it resembles something from the tropics but it’s found right here in the Appalachian Mountains. It’s green on the outside but a light yellow or white on the inside.

Indigenous to the Appalachian Mountains, the magical fruit is nothing you’d expect to find in Southwest Virginia. Sometimes called the Appalachian banana, the pawpaw tree — or Asimina triloba, also can be found in the Southeast along the Appalachian Range and into regions of eastern Texas and Arkansas, and as far west as Nebraska and as far south as Florida.

Lewis and Clark are known to have eaten pawpaw fruit during their expeditions. Research indicates George Washington enjoyed eating the fruit and Thomas Jefferson even grew the trees at his Monticello home in Virginia.

But, you can’t find the kidney-shaped fruit in the supermarket.

Pawpaw trees prefer to grow abundantly in the wild along the deep bottomlands, rivers and streams, where its fruit makes an annual debut as summer begins to wind down. Some say it’s time to hunt for pawpaws when goldenrod decorates the roadsides and fields.

Pawpaw Foraging & River WalkIf you don’t have a clue about the mystery fruit, now is a good time to learn.

According to Abingdon native Adam Parks, harvesting the pawpaw fruit requires a hike in the woods.

Parks, who operates the recreational business Unplug SWVA, is hosting a Pawpaw Foraging & River Walk on Sept. 2 when he will teach participants how to identify them, how to harvest them, and, best of all, how to eat them.

Participants are instructed to meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola Island parking lot near Holston River Weir Dam in Bristol, Tennessee. The hike is a gentle two to three-mile stretch on a flat gravel pathway, passing through old growth forests, a bamboo forest, and other natural wonders. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed.

All hikes are generosity based, simply paying what the experience is worth or what is affordable. Children young than 12 are admitted free of charge. Donations are welcomed via PayPal to bgcntryva@gmail.com;Venmo; or Cashapp to @Appughlachian.

“No reservations are required, just show up,” said Parks. “And, that’s the cool thing about not having to pre-register for these events. You might wake up in the morning and decide you’d like to spend the day outdoors.”

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes.

A new appreciationParks would like to see resurgence in appreciation of the versatile fruit tree for its interesting flavors and nutritional benefits.

“It’s a cool unique resource we have here that more people should experience.”

It’s easy to spot a pawpaw tree, he said. “During peak season, you can smell ripening pawpaws lying on the ground. It’s a very distinct citrus and floral smell,” Parks said.

The fruit has a short harvest life. It’s very finicky, ripening only for a week or two during the season. It’s also easily bruised, so Parks recommends taking precautions if transporting the fruit.

Those who have tasted the fruit would agree that the fruit is one of nature’s culinary treasures.

Old-timers often would lay a green pawpaw on the windowsill while waiting for the fruit to turn black. Like a very ripe banana, a pawpaw will turn purple-black in color and becomes extra flavorful. Other people prefer to eat the fruit fresh from the trees when the flesh is firm and the flavor is mildly sweet.

“You can wait until the fruit falls off but for me the best part is shaking the tree,” said Parks. “It’s like a grab bag experience where you don’t know what’s going to fall and how large it’s going to be. It’s like a treasure hunt.”

Parks said it may require a little work to reach the inside of the fruit, but the work is well worth the effort. He recommends peeling the skin of the pawpaw and removing the large seeds once opened.

Not only is pawpaw fruit a sweet delicacy, it’s also packed with vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B-6, thiamin, riboflavin, folate acid, and niacin. A cup of the fruit is known to provide about half of the Vitamin C you need in a day.

The fruit can be enjoyed raw or pureed in a food processor for a smoothie, pie, and even ice cream. Other recipes call for using the fruit to make bread, fruit salads, and desserts.

Coming into focusConnecting with the outdoors has a way of changing a perspective, a focus on life.

It did for Parks, an avid outdoorsman, who began hiking in his late 20s. His love for exploring the outdoors led him to opening Unplug SWVA about six years ago. Parks put together the group to help overcome the barriers that many people experience as first-time hikers.

Forming the group was his way of bringing a community together to celebrate what Southwest Virginia has to offer. “I want people to appreciate this area as one of the best places for recreational activities. It’s an integral part of changing the health of people in the region,” said Parks, who also is a certified health consultant and personal trainer at the Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon.

Parks started the group because he felt it was something missing from his own childhood. “I hadn’t experienced anything outside of the Virginia Creeper Trail. I didn’t realize we are surrounded by so many beautiful places,” he said.

“It really changed my perspective of where I live and, honestly, you can say life in general. Seeing this landscape in its purest form, it was a profound moment. It was like this is what we’re supposed to be doing.”

He compares the abundance of nature and outdoor activities in the region as “low-hanging fruit,” luring us to the outdoors.

His first hike as a tour guide was traveling to an overlook at Hidden Valley Lake in Abingdon.

Since then, he has hosted kayaking trips on the Clinch River, a more strenuous hike to Sand Cave in Ewing and local plant walks. He plans to introduce people to climbing at Appalachian Bouldering Center in Bristol, Tennessee.

For those who have never hiked, Parks likes to incorporate programs that satisfy people with varying abilities.

On Oct. 21, Parks will lead a sunset hike at Buzzard Rock at Whitetop Mountain. Participants can drive to the location and enjoy a short stroll as the day comes to a close.

Visit “Unplug SWVA” on Facebook for directions to the Pawpaw Foraging & River Walk on Sept. 2.