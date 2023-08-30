Founding member of the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John McEuen and his band The Circle Band will headline Song of the Mountains at the historic Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 2. Also on the show will be the host of Song of the Mountains, Tim White and his band “Troublesome Hollow”. And the concert will also feature The Moron Brothers from Kentucky with their comedy and music.

John McEuen & the Circle BandMcEuen, born in Oakland, Calif., in 1945, moved to southern California’s Orange County with his family for high school years. He and lifelong high-school friend both got a job in 1963 (in the magic shop, with co-worker, Steve Martin) at 16. After seeing Missouri bluegrass group The Dillards in an Orange County club, McEuen’s life headed toward his new dream: make magic with music and be a traveling music man. Leaving his Garden Grove spawning ground, his dream became more of a reality than he imagined it could be.

Multi-instrumentalist McEuen (banjo, guitar, mandolin, fiddle) has been recognized as a founding member and award-winning outstanding performer of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (50 years), from which he departed at the end of the 50th-year anniversary tour Oct. 22, 2017, due to demands for his solo work and the desire to do something new.

In addition to McEuen’s numerous solo accolades, NGDB was inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame 2015. It is all covered in his book The Life I’ve Picked on Chicago Review Press, published in April 2018.

In 1971 McEuen initiated the now landmark Will the Circle be Unbroken* album, hooking Nitty Gritty Dirt Band up with his musical mentors Earl Scruggs and Doc Watson to record simply by asking them (brother Bill then asked Merle Travis, and it started growing). It grew to inviting Mother Maybelle Carter, Jimmy Martin, Roy Acuff, ‘Bashful’ Brother Oswald, Vassar Clements, and Junior Huskey in to the studio for five magic hot August days of recording.

The now multi-platinum “Circle” is honored with being in both the Library of Congress and the Grammy Hall of Fame. “One of the most important records to come out of Nashville...,” said Chet Flippo, Rolling Stone.

McEuen has made over 46 albums (seven solo) that have earned four platinum and five gold records, multiple Grammy Awards and nominations, CMA and ACM awards, an Emmy film score nomination, IBMA record of the year award, and performed on another 25 albums as guest artist. McEuen’s production of Steve Martin – The Crow won the 2010 Best Bluegrass Album Grammy.

McEuen was inducted in 2017 to the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame

Radio Host, author, television show producer, writer, concert promoter, multi-instrumental musician, performer, magician, McEuen continues to explore the music world.

McEuen’s second book – Will the Circle Be Unbroken – 50th anniversary Year – The Making of a Landmark Album captures 145 of his brother’s (record producer/manager) photos with stories behind each one.

Tim White & Troublesome HollowWhite & Troublesome Hollow have been performing together since 1978. Troublesome Hollow was originally formed in Hickory Tree, Tennessee, in the mid-1970s. The band recorded five projects between 1979 and 1989. Through most of these years, the band centered on the brother duo of Donnie and Gary Ollis and banjo picker Tim White; the early years of the band also included the singing of the late Ron Greene and the bass playing of Rick Moore.

Troublesome Hollow was a band back in the 1970s and ‘80s that explored the “edges” of bluegrass music. Playing many standard tunes traditionally, the band would also experiment with the “newgrass” sound before it was not mainstream.

Troublesome Hollow performed together until 1998 when the band members went their separate ways. Although the band members always continued to be friends, they did not pick music together from 1998 until early 2015 when Donnie Ollis asked his brother Gary and Tim White to get together for some “fun picking”. It did not take too many get togethers to rekindle the old flame for Troublesome Hollow. Although almost 20 years had passed the music came back to the band members with fond memories.

The band has two new recordings titled “Troublesome Hollow-Old School” and “Troublesome Hollow-The Sign Shop Project”. Both include many original tunes written by the band members.

White who sings and plays banjo and guitar with the band has hosted and help produce the nationally syndicated public television concert series Song of the Mountains for over 18 years.

Moron BrothersLardo and Burley, The Moron Brothers, have been entertaining audiences for over 29 years with their unique brand of country humor. Hailing from Kentucky, The Moron Brothers have traveled all across the United States. This will mark their third appearance on Song of the Mountains.

Buy TicketsSong of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on public television. The Sept. 2 tickets are available online and at the box office.

For information visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

The next Song of the Mountains taping will be on Saturday, Oct. 7, and will feature the music of Rhonda Vincent & the Rage.

Song of the Mountains is recognized as the official television show for Virginia and airs across America on public television.