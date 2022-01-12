Virginia Bankers Association selects Amy Mellinger as vice chairman elect of the Emerging Bank Leaders Group

JONESVILLE, Va. — Powell Valley National Bank (PVNB) is pleased to announce that Amy Mellinger, senior vice president, director of human resources and marketing, has been selected as vice chairman-elect of the Emerging Bank Leaders (EBL) group for the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA).

Mellinger’s term began Jan. 1, 2022. She will become chairman on Jan. 1, 2023, and serve for the calendar year. In addition, as vice chairman-elect of the EBL, she will serve on the Government Relations Committee of the VBA as the EBL’s liaison to that committee.

As a graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management and a current member of the Virginia Bankers Association’s Human Resources and Emerging Bank Leaders Steering committees, Mellinger is no stranger to the mission of the VBA and EBL.

Amy Mellinger joined PVNB in 2014 as electronic banking officer with 11 years of community banking experience under her belt. In 2020, Amy was promoted to senior vice president, director of human resources and marketing.