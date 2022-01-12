Virginia Bankers Association selects Amy Mellinger as vice chairman elect of the Emerging Bank Leaders Group

JONESVILLE, Va. — Powell Valley National Bank (PVNB) is pleased to announce that Amy Mellinger, senior vice president, director of human resources and marketing, has been selected as vice chairman-elect of the Emerging Bank Leaders (EBL) group for the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA).
Mellinger’s term began Jan. 1, 2022. She will become chairman on Jan. 1, 2023, and serve for the calendar year. In addition, as vice chairman-elect of the EBL, she will serve on the Government Relations Committee of the VBA as the EBL’s liaison to that committee.
As a graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management and a current member of the Virginia Bankers Association’s Human Resources and Emerging Bank Leaders Steering committees, Mellinger is no stranger to the mission of the VBA and EBL.
Amy Mellinger joined PVNB in 2014 as electronic banking officer with 11 years of community banking experience under her belt. In 2020, Amy was promoted to senior vice president, director of human resources and marketing.
A graduate of Forward Wise County and Leadership Washington County, Amy is an active member of her community, having served on the board of directors for the YWCA Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee and volunteered in the campaign cabinet finance division of United Way of Southwest Virginia.
Mellinger, a Bristol, Virginia native, holds a bachelor’s degree in Management and Finance from Clemson University where she was a member of the women’s swimming and diving team. Amy and her husband, Blake, along with their two children, Mason and McKenna, are members of Highlands Fellowship Church and reside in Wise, Virginia.
The Emerging Bank Leaders is a group that connects Virginia’s emerging bank leaders to engage them in the future of the banking industry. EBL’s mission is to ensure a continuum of leadership for the future of Virginia banking. More than 575 bankers are members of the EBL, which is split into six regions within the state.