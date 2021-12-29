New artists coming to The Arts Depot

She is excited about occupying a studio at The Arts Depot, where she looks forward to meeting a new audience.

Her designs, many of them floral, are inspired by the natural setting of her home and the small farm life she and her husband are building.

“My desk at home faces a window where I see a wilderness of wooded areas. Occasionally, my chickens pass by. It’s really peaceful here,” said DeYoung, who grew up on a farm in Indiana. “Getting back to nature was really calling to me. I wanted to live among nature.”

The artist creates each pendant one at a time, forming the ceramic clay by hand. Once the clay is fired in a kiln, she hand-paints the pendants with vibrant colors and detail.

“My creative process is slow and sincere, as I hold craftsmanship in high regard,” said DeYoung.

She describes her work as lightweight, durable and comfortable to wear.

Her process involves creating each pendant by imprinting her designs into a thin layer of ceramic clay and hand-cutting the shape. The pendants are then kiln-fired in a small tabletop kiln, followed by sanding each piece to a smooth finish before painting.