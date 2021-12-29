New artists coming to The Arts Depot

ABINGDON, Va. — Two local artisans are the newest studio members at The Arts Depot, exhibiting their work beginning in January.
“We are fortunate to welcome Courtney DeYoung and Carina Karlsson to The Arts Depot team,” said Karen Moore, arts administrator at the Abingdon art gallery.
“Both artists contribute variety, skill and a sense of fun, maintaining the level of quality and eclectic artistry the public expects from The Arts Depot.”
Karlsson, of Bristol, Virginia, describes her work as “whimsical and maybe even a little creepy,” she said. “The way I do art is the way I cook. I take multiple inputs and meld them.”
The artist said she puts a spins on her artwork, creating things that are different than what is traditional.
“It’s a collaboration and a synthesis.”
Karlsson, who has been employed as an occupational therapist at Bristol Regional Medical Center for the past 25 years, was attracted to the field of occupational therapy because of its “unique mind-meld of two of my main interests — science and art.”
Karlsson is a first-generation immigrant, emigrating from Sweden with her family at age 5. She grew up in Mequon, a north shore suburb of Milwaukee.
Her artistic creations run the gamut from paintings, sculpting, book binding and sewing. Her work tends to be contemporary with media like spray paint and stencils, as well as more mainstream art supplies.
In addition to hand sewing, she uses a 1904 Singer fully functional treadle sewing machine, which she will display in her studio at The Arts Depot.
Her work revolves around layers and juxtaposition, mixing collages with spray paint; cold wax with oil paint; and stitching with old fabrics that have history.
“A good reason to visit my studio is that its contents will change continuously. You may want to stop in to see what I am currently up to,” said Karlsson.
“My pieces often borrow imagery from folklore and pop cultural references. There is layered meaning. I enjoy listening to the many different ways people interpret what the painting says.”
DeYoung is the artist and maker behind Cavatica Designs. As a full-time artist, she lives in a little cabin deep in the forest of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Troutdale, Virginia. For the past 10 years, she has traveled around the country participating in art shows. With her recent move to the mountains, DeYoung decided to focus on selling her creations online.
She is excited about occupying a studio at The Arts Depot, where she looks forward to meeting a new audience.
Her designs, many of them floral, are inspired by the natural setting of her home and the small farm life she and her husband are building.
“My desk at home faces a window where I see a wilderness of wooded areas. Occasionally, my chickens pass by. It’s really peaceful here,” said DeYoung, who grew up on a farm in Indiana. “Getting back to nature was really calling to me. I wanted to live among nature.”
The artist creates each pendant one at a time, forming the ceramic clay by hand. Once the clay is fired in a kiln, she hand-paints the pendants with vibrant colors and detail.
“My creative process is slow and sincere, as I hold craftsmanship in high regard,” said DeYoung.
She describes her work as lightweight, durable and comfortable to wear.
Her process involves creating each pendant by imprinting her designs into a thin layer of ceramic clay and hand-cutting the shape. The pendants are then kiln-fired in a small tabletop kiln, followed by sanding each piece to a smooth finish before painting.
“I carefully paint each pendant with at least three to four layers to achieve vibrant opaque color and fine detail. After painting, I finish them with a matte topcoat that seals and protects the piece.”
The Arts Depot at 314 Depot Square in Abingdon is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Follow The Arts Depot on Facebook.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.