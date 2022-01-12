 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wandering Around Washington: Will the Barter stay at the Moonlite?
0 Comments

Wandering Around Washington: Will the Barter stay at the Moonlite?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barter Theatre at the Moonlite

The unique staging that Barter Theatre achieved using the Moonlite Drive-In may return if needed, but Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown said audiences long to return to the main theater. Pictured, cast members perform "The Wizard of Oz" at the Moonlite in April 2021.

 Photo courtesy Barter Theatre

Editor's Note

“Wandering Around Washington” is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here. Watch for him to wander into shops, restaurants and parks to bring you the gab and gossip — only in the Washington County News.

Joe Tennis

Joe Tennis

So, the big question remains: Will the Moonlite be on the marquee for the Barter Theatre in 2022?

A little modern history: Katy Brown saved the Barter Theatre in 2020 with the Barter organization’s historic move to the Moonlite Drive-In Movie Theatre near I-81’s Exit 13.

It was a classic combination of two historic landmarks, both known for decades of entertaining visitors.

It came around due to coronavirus concerns.

Now, even as the pandemic rages on, the Barter Theatre’s main stage has reopened.

The Moonlite also remained open with Barter shows through the Christmas season.

So, will the Moonlite again be part of the Barter plan for 2022?

I passed that question to Brown, the Barter’s producing artistic director.

“The Moonlite has done what we set out to do,” Brown said. “It kept Barter afloat. It kept us serving the community. It kept people coming to town and going to restaurants. It is very clear that we have loved the Moonlite.”

Indeed.

“But it is clear that our audience most wants to be inside of the theater,” Brown said. “It has done all the things that we hoped. But we’re excited to be back inside.”

But, wait — what about the Moonlite?

“We are working with the Moonlite owners to continue to be leasing and keep our stage up and our options open,” Brown said. “We want to make sure the Moonlite is ready and waiting, in case that’s something we need to do.”

Barter’s full 2022 season schedule will be announced on Jan. 25.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics