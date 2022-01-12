Wandering Around Washington: Will the Barter stay at the Moonlite?

So, the big question remains: Will the Moonlite be on the marquee for the Barter Theatre in 2022?

A little modern history: Katy Brown saved the Barter Theatre in 2020 with the Barter organization’s historic move to the Moonlite Drive-In Movie Theatre near I-81’s Exit 13.

It was a classic combination of two historic landmarks, both known for decades of entertaining visitors.

It came around due to coronavirus concerns.

Now, even as the pandemic rages on, the Barter Theatre’s main stage has reopened.

The Moonlite also remained open with Barter shows through the Christmas season.

So, will the Moonlite again be part of the Barter plan for 2022?

I passed that question to Brown, the Barter’s producing artistic director.

“The Moonlite has done what we set out to do,” Brown said. “It kept Barter afloat. It kept us serving the community. It kept people coming to town and going to restaurants. It is very clear that we have loved the Moonlite.”

Indeed.