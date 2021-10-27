Watch Now: Harvest Table chef earns reputation for desserts, breads

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Pastry chef Willie Bordwine has a passion for a lot of things in life.

He’s hiked the White Mountains in New Hampshire, the Green Mountains in Vermont, Haleakala Crater, a Hawaiian island of Maui, and many more places.

He’s also a poet, even writing a few poems about the relationships between the kitchen and the soul.

“Successes and failures in the kitchen and on paper are very much alike,” Bordwine said.

But the pastry chef has always felt a calling in the kitchen.

“Baking is a nice balance for me as a type A person. It’s calming, and it helps me to focus on things that are pleasurable,” he said.

Nowadays, the Hayter’s Gap native is getting quite the reputation for his farm-to-table desserts and breads at the Harvest Table Restaurant in Meadowview.

The baker, whose chocolate tortes and apple pies are winners among customers at the restaurant, learned the art of baking while, oddly enough, earning an undergraduate degree in creative writing and the classics and a Master of Fine Arts degree in English, specializing in writing poetry.