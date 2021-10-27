Watch Now: Harvest Table chef earns reputation for desserts, breads

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Pastry chef Willie Bordwine has a passion for a lot of things in life.
He’s hiked the White Mountains in New Hampshire, the Green Mountains in Vermont, Haleakala Crater, a Hawaiian island of Maui, and many more places.
He’s also a poet, even writing a few poems about the relationships between the kitchen and the soul.
“Successes and failures in the kitchen and on paper are very much alike,” Bordwine said.
But the pastry chef has always felt a calling in the kitchen.
“Baking is a nice balance for me as a type A person. It’s calming, and it helps me to focus on things that are pleasurable,” he said.
Nowadays, the Hayter’s Gap native is getting quite the reputation for his farm-to-table desserts and breads at the Harvest Table Restaurant in Meadowview.
The baker, whose chocolate tortes and apple pies are winners among customers at the restaurant, learned the art of baking while, oddly enough, earning an undergraduate degree in creative writing and the classics and a Master of Fine Arts degree in English, specializing in writing poetry.
Bordwine’s journey started when he went to Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, for his studies. During the summers, the college student worked for Hamilton’s Stores, concessioners in Yellowstone National Park, where he did everything from slinging burgers to selling souvenirs to tourists.
He later made his way to Amherst, Massachusetts, where he attended the University of Massachusetts for his graduate degree during the day and fried donuts at night at Atkin’s Farms County Market in town.
It’s there he learned about making breads, even some specialty breads such as paczki, which are doughnuts found in the Polish cuisine.
Now that he’s back home, Bordwine is sharing his passion as a pastry chef, preparing many classics from Appalachian culture.
Bordwine worked at the Wildflour Bakery in Abingdon until it closed in 2016. He said his greatest mentor was Donna McIntyre, the owner of the bakery shop. “She took time and a chance on me. She’s an excellent baker to learn from and emulate. She taught me to make croissants like the French do.”
He later joined the kitchen crew at Harvest Table Restaurant a year ago.
It’s a restaurant that works with seasonal produce and meats from local sources, he said.
“If it’s in season, we try to feature it to make a totally unpredictable menu,” said Bordwine.
“I prepare a chocolate torte that’s flourless. It contains such a small amount of ingredients — eggs, sugar and chocolate — but it punches you in the mouth with chocolate.”
One of his delicacies is homemade ice cream using products from local dairies, including Duchess Dairy Products in Rural Retreat, Virginia, and Goshen Homestead in Elk Garden, Virginia.
Just last week, he drove to Roan Mountain, Tennessee, where he picked Winesap apples that he will use to make apple pies, apples cakes and maybe a batch of homemade apple butter.
He makes quiches with locally sourced ingredients, such as cheeses from Ashe County, North Carolina, spinach from Creative Seeds Farm in Glade Spring and Flaccavento Farms in Abingdon and freshly picked broccoli from the Emory & Henry College Organic Garden.
The ready-to-bake Broccoli, Bacon and Pepper Jack Quiche and Spinach, Bacon, Mushrooms and Swiss Quiche also are available at Blue Hills Market in Abingdon and Laurel Springs Farm in Marion.
Bordwine brings a touch of his Appalachian roots to the restaurant with his homemade biscuits, using a recipe that originates from his grandmother.
“I used to make the biscuits without measuring. Now I measure for a more consistent product,” Bordwine said.
All it takes is buttermilk and real butter to make the biscuits, said Bordwine, who spilled the secret to making excellent biscuits.
“Freeze the butter before using it. You want the butter to be really cold. It makes fluffy and airy biscuits every time.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.