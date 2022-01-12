Nature spots educate radio listeners about local wildlife

EMORY, Va. — The screeching sounds of an owl at night, the rattling sounds of a belted kingfisher and the shrill shrieks of a red fox.

Even on a college campus, you can find examples of the natural world.

Emory & Henry College is no exception, where an abundance of wildlife makes guest appearances just about every day.

All you have to do is look for them, according to Monica Hoel, alumni director at the college and longtime member of the Holston Rivers Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist, a corps of volunteers who are dedicated to the management of natural resources in their communities.

Just in the last month, the Holston Rivers Chapter of the service-based organization has teamed up with WEHC 90.7 FM at the college to present 60-second spots about the wildlife and nature that can be found on the Emory, Virginia, campus.

The informative posts also can be seen on the Facebook page, “E&H Wild Campus,” offering photos and links to enhance what you hear on the radio.

Hoel said she jumped at the opportunity to create the recordings when station manager Ivy Sheppard suggested sharing the educational information with the community.