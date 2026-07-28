Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:45 PM EDT until TUE 4:45 PM EDT Jul 28, 2026 Jul 28, 2026 Updated 22 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 4:45 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4:45 PM EDT. A severe thunderstorm is currently located near Favonia, close to Bland, and is moving southeast at 35 mph.Affected Areas:South central Pulaski County, VASouth central Bland County, VAWythe County, VACarroll County, VAThe City of Galax, VANortheastern Grayson County, VAWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter size hail Impacts:Hail damage to vehicles is likely.Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is expected. People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Stay away from windows.Report hail or wind damage to the National Weather Service at 1-866-215-4324.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Flash Flood Warning until TUE 5:30 PM EDT Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rain Threatens Southwestern Virginia Flash Flood Warning until TUE 6:30 PM EDT Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 6:30 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Savannah Guthrie Addresses Kidnapper in Emotional Video Savannah Guthrie Addresses Kidnapper in Emotional Video Cyclospora outbreak expands to more states Cyclospora outbreak expands to more states