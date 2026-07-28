Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 11:43 AM EDT until TUE 12:45 PM EDT Jul 28, 2026 Jul 28, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Potential for Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding Until 12:45 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Virginia until 12:45 PM EDT. A severe storm is currently over Marion, moving southeast at 25 mph.Affected Areas:Eastern Smyth CountySouthwestern Wythe CountyGrayson CountyLocations impacted include Marion, Rural Retreat, Independence, Mouth Of Wilson, Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, Speedwell, and Sugar Grove.What to Expect: Wind gusts up to 60 mphTorrential rainfall leading to possible flash floodingPotential for hail under 0.75 inches in size People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth County continues to explore data center regs DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Impacts:Damage to roofs, siding, and treesPossible power outages and travel disruptionsPotential for rapid flooding in low-lying areasSafety Tips:Stay indoors and move to an interior room on the lowest floor.Avoid windows and remain alert for a possible tornado.Do not drive through flooded roads.Report hail and wind damage to the National Weather Service.When to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 10:51 AM EDT until TUE 11:45 AM EDT Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds Affecting Southwestern Virginia This Morning Watch Now: Related Video Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Cyclospora outbreak expands to more states Cyclospora outbreak expands to more states Trump's Minerals Deadline Trump's Minerals Deadline Massive Washington Wildfire Smoke Spreads Northeast Massive Washington Wildfire Smoke Spreads Northeast