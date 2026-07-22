Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 7:45 AM EDT Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 Updated 13 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Heavy Rainfall Causing Poor Driving Conditions for Morning CommuteWhat’s Happening:A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms is moving through the New River and Roanoke Valleys, extending east into the foothills of Virginia. This weather pattern will persist through 7:30 AM.Affected Areas:New River ValleyRoanoke ValleyFoothills of VirginiaWhat to Expect:Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches at times.Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. Impacts:Poor drainage flooding in ditches, low-lying areas, and urban regions.Water ponding on roads, leading to hazardous driving conditions. People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Safety Tips:Be alert for water on the roads.Slow down to avoid hydroplaning.Allow extra time for your morning commute.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Washington and Beijing Set for High-Level AI Dialogue in September FDA maintains Taylor Farms lettuce is source of explosive diarrhea outbreak FDA maintains Taylor Farms lettuce is source of explosive diarrhea outbreak Trump Says Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Will Be 'Maxed Out' With New Security Upgrades Trump Says Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Will Be 'Maxed Out' With New Security Upgrades Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address