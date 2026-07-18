Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:15 PM EDT Jul 18, 2026 Jul 18, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently moving east at 25 mph over Cripple Creek, near Speedwell. This storm will impact the area through 2:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:South Central Pulaski CountySoutheastern Wythe CountyNorthwestern Carroll CountyNortheastern Grayson CountyWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailImpacts: Gusty winds may knock down tree limbsUnsecured objects could be blown aroundSafety Tips: People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingSecure loose objects to prevent them from being blown awayWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims