Your View: Griffith should focus on advertising, single payer plans to reduce drug costs

It’s nice to read that U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, 9th District, is concerned about the health of his constituents. Unfortunately, his ideas are, at best, modest and, at worst, misguided and full of misinformation.

Permanently lifting restrictions on telemedicine is certainly worthwhile. But how about expanding benefits such as dental and hearing services for those in traditional Medicare?

Griffith’s concerns about pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) are well founded if short on specifics. Three PBMs control 80% of the market; all three are components of huge for-profit health insurance corporations. The FTC just decided not to investigate the questionable business practices of PBMs, thanks entirely to the commission’s two Republican appointees voting against the study. So much for reining in the fees of these profiteers.

Griffith is reluctant to address the burden of high prescription drug prices on patients if it impacts pharmaceutical research and innovation — the same argument espoused for years by the highly profitable pharmaceutical industry. The largest of these corporations spend far less on research and development than on advertising and sales. Limiting exorbitant drug prices would have far less impact on R&D than would reining in promotional efforts and obscene profits.

Griffith’s categorization of “Medicare for All” type proposals as “heavy-handed, high-tax government meddling” is misleading rhetoric.

Single payer would simply shift health care payment mechanisms from the largely for-profit health insurance industry to a single entity, leaving the rest of the health care system in private hands.

Patients would see physicians of their choice without concern about narrow networks, high out-of-pocket expenses and routine denial of coverage for medically necessary care.

Providers would not be burdened with endless administrative overhead (seeking prior approvals and fighting frequent coverage denials for their patients) imposed solely to maximize insurance company profits. We deserve a system that works for patients, not for-profit corporations.