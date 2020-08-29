Smyth water customers get reprieve from shutoffs

All three towns as well as Thomas Bridge Water Corporation and Smyth County have been working with water customers since February on dealing with payment delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that assistance is being extended through mid-September.
As of August, the town of Chilhowie voted to send delinquent notices to 58 customers. But Chilhowie, as well as Marion and Saltville, are trying to work with customers having trouble paying their bills.
Chronic delinquents are another story.
“We are trying to work with customers,” said Marlene Henderson, clerk/treasurer for Chilhowie. She said most of those customers delinquent on their payments have contacted the town about making payments and getting extensions. Some, she said, are always delinquent and don’t pay until their water is cut off.
Tammy Carter, front office and accounts payable clerk for the town of Saltville, said no one had been cut off during the COVID crisis. Some have asked for an extension on their payments to get caught up.
The same has been true for Marion customers. Town Manager Bill Rush said Marion is probably the easiest to work with in the region when it comes to helping residents having trouble paying for their utilities.
The town of Marion has an ongoing program to work with people for various reasons, and COVID is just another reason, said Rush. No customers were cut off between March and June. In July, he said, the town began working with customers trying to get caught up.
Customers who don’t bother to call their water department to arrange for payments or discuss their situation are in danger of being cut off. Rush said they just need to get in contact.
“We’ve been working with all our customers,” said Joe Copenhaver, administrator for the Thomas Bridge Water Corporation. “We’ve been lucky. Most of our customers have been able to make their payments.”
Copenhaver, like the town officials, said they don’t want people taking advantage of the pandemic to avoid paying their utility bills. They all said they are willing to work with customers who are having difficulty making payments because the utilities must be able to keep providing services.
Earlier this week, the Virginia State Corporation Commission announced it would be extending the existing general moratorium on utility shutoffs from Aug. 31 until Sept. 16.
“The extension gives the General Assembly, currently in special session, additional time to enact any legislation it may choose addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on utility customers,” reads a statement from the SCC.
Originally imposed on March 16, this latest extension order means the moratorium will have been in place for six months. Utility customers who entered into extended payment plans with their provider as a result of a prior SCC order will continue to be protected from service shutoffs if they remain current or enter into new repayment plans with the utility.
In June, the SCC directed all utilities to offer extended payment plans for up to a year to customers struggling due to the impact of COVID-19. All did that, and many customers have been able to take advantage of the relief without late fees.
The moratorium; however, is not sustainable, the SCC noted, because it would damage the utility’s ability to provide service.
“If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills are ultimately borne by paying customers as operational costs of the utility,” reads a statement from the SCC. “These costs do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The SCC said it will follow any legislation the General Assembly enacts, but cannot continue the moratorium indefinitely unless legislatively required to do so.
Smyth County provides its customers with water from six different sources, two of which the county owns: the Watson Gap well site near the Saltville area serving customers in and around the Saltville and Rich Valley areas; and the Hutton Branch well site with the only water treatment plant the county currently operates, serving the Hutton Branch area.
The remaining four sources of water belong to the Thomas Bridge Water Corporation, Chilhowie, Marion, and Saltville. Smyth County purchases around 340,000 gallons per day from these four sources.
Smyth County provides water services to over 2,500 customers utilizing nearly 125 miles of water line. Fifteen tank sites and sixteen pump stations work accordingly to insure both adequate pressure and quantity.
