Wytheville woman dies in I-77 crash Staff report Jul 1, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 37-year-old Wytheville woman died Sunday, June 28, in an early morning crash on Interstate 77 in Carroll County.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46[ E96 4C2D9 @44FCC65 2E cib_ 2]>] 2E E96 `` >:=6 >2C<6C @? D@FE93@F?5 x\ff]k^AmkAmp u@C5 u`d_ H2D EC2G6=:?8 D@FE9 @? E96 :?E6CDE2E6[ H96? :E DECF4< 2 566C[ 5:D23=:?8 E96 ECF4<] (:E9 E96 ECF4< :? E96 =67E EC2G6= =2?6[ E96 u\`d_ @44FA2?ED 6I:E65 E96 G69:4=6 2?5 >@G65 E@ E96 >65:2?[ A@=:46 D2:5]k^AmkAmpD 2 %@J@E2 $:6??2[ 2=D@ EC2G6=:?8 D@FE93@F?5[ 2AAC@24965 E96 DE@AA65 u\`d_[ :ED 5C:G6C =@DE 4@?EC@= 2?5 5C@G6 :?E@ E96 >65:2?[ DEC:<:?8 EH@ A6@A=6]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them kAmr2?5246 |] z6:E9 @7 (JE96G:==6 5:65 2E E96 D46?6] y@?2E92? rF5@[ be[ @7 (:CEK[ ':C8:?:2[ DF776C65 D6C:@FD :?;FC:6D 2?5 H2D E2<6? E@ 2? 2C62 9@DA:E2=[ A@=:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 5C:G6C @7 E96 $:6??2[ {66 t] v255:6D[ e_[ @7 r92C=@EE6[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ H2D 2=D@ E2<6? E@ E96 9@DA:E2= H:E9 D6C:@FD :?;FC:6D] v255:6D 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 C64<=6DD 5C:G:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected…