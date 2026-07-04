Light One Candle The Sister who befriends and listens Tony Rossi Columnist Jul 4, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When she was growing up, Sister Ave Clark’s father told her to befriend the workers who were a regular part of her life: the sanitation men, the mail carrier, the bank tellers, etc.kAmx7 J@F’G6 6G6C C625 @?6 @7 96C 3@@<D[ J@F’== <?@H E92E $:DE6C pG6 E@@< E92E 25G:46 E@ 962CE 3642FD6 D96 H:== DEC:<6 FA 2 4@?G6CD2E:@? H:E9 6G6CJ@?6 D96 >66ED[ >2<:?8 ?6H 7C:6?5D 2== E96 E:>6] pD 2 C6DF=E[ E96D6 :?5:G:5F2=D – 7C@> E96 H@C<6CD 2E 96C 56=: E@ E96 2EE6?52?E 2E 96C 82D DE2E:@? – D92C6 566A=J A6CD@?2= DE@C:6D H:E9 96C 2?5 2==@H 96C E@ HC:E6 23@FE E96> :? 96C 3@@<D]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 2 “r9C:DE@A96C r=@D6FA” :?E6CG:6H 23@FE 96C =2E6DE H@C< “w@=5 @? E@ {@G6…H:E9 vC246D v2=@C6[” $:DE6C pG6 6IA=2:?65[ “x 766= H96C6G6C J@F 8@[ J@F 42? 36 E96 =@G6 @7 v@5 :? 2? @C5:?2CJ ,H2J.] %96? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. 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