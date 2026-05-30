Trophy trout weeks at Clinch Mountain, Crooked Creek fee fishing areas May 30, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced that it will be conducting trophy trout stockings in June at both the Clinch Mountain and Crooked Creek fee fishing areas.kAm%96 r=:?49 |@F?E2:? 766 2C62 EC@A9J H66< DE@4<:?8D H:== @44FC yF?6 `d\a_] $E@4<:?8D 2E E9:D =@42E:@? H:== @44FC :? E96 6G6?:?8D 367@C6 ?@C>2= DE@4<:?8 52JD E@ C65F46 EC277:4 4@?86DE:@?]k^AmkAm%C@A9J DE@4<:?8D 2E E96 rC@@<65 rC66< 766 2C62 H:== E2<6 A=246 yF?6 aa\af @? ?@C>2= DE@4<:?8 52JD]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96D6 H66<D[ ?@C>2= DE@4<:?8 2==@42E:@?D H:== 36 DFAA=6>6?E65 H:E9 =2C86 ?F>36CD @7 4:E2E:@?\D:K65 EC@FE 2E 3@E9 766 2C62D] %96 EC@A9J 7:D9 H:== :?4=F56 2 >:I @7 C2:?3@H[ 3C@H?[ 2?5 3C@@< EC@FE]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable kAmu@C 255:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? C682C5:?8 %C@A9J %C@FE (66<D[ 42== E96 |2C:@? #68:@?2= ~77:46 2E afe\fgb\cge_]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers.