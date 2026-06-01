Generals whip Canes Jun 1, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SoftballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv6?6C2=D H9:A r2?6Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {66 w:89 v6?6C2=D D4@C65 2== `` @7 E96:C CF?D :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8 :? 2? ``\f G:4E@CJ @G6C |2C:@? :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E]k^AmkAmw2:=66 tH:?8 9@>6C65 :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8[ H9:=6 pG6CJ (6DE@? 925 2 EH@\CF? D:?8=6 2?5 2 E9C66\CF? 5@F3=6 :? E96 @A6?:?8 7C2>6]k^Am kAm$A6?46C !2C<D =65 @77 E96 82>6 H:E9 2 9@>6 CF? 7@C |2C:@? 2?5 7:?:D965 b\7@C\c] p33J #232C2 2=D@ 9@>6C65 7@C E96 $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D[ H9:=6 p<2J=:2 !9:AAD 25565 EH@ 9:ED :? E96 =@DD]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday Kyle Busch death certificate reveals new details on driver's cause of death Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina kAmk6>m|2C:@? `__ _ca _—f g bk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m{66 w:89 W``X__ ___ I—`` f ak^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m#232C2[ !:<6 W`X[ !9:AAD W`X 2?5 s6>AD6J] (6DE@?[ %2J=@C WcX 2?5 v] v2CC6EE] ( – (6DE@?] { – #232C2] w# – tH:?8 W{X[ `DE[ EH@ @?j !2C<D W|X[ `DE[ ?@?6 @?j #232C2 W{X[ eE9[ @?6 @?]k^6>mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$@446Ck^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@? FA6?5D q62CDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy@DF6 |@?E@J2\$2?5@G2= D4@C65 3@E9 8@2=D 7@C |2C:@? – :?4=F5:?8 2 82>6\H:??:?8 A6?2=EJ <:4< :? E96 =2DE @G6CE:>6 A6C:@5 – 2D E96 $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D 65865 &?:@? a\` :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 'w${ #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E]k^Am kAmr2?22? $A62CD D4@C65 E96 8@2= 7@C &?:@? :? E96 7:?2= >2E49 @7 9:D AC6A 42C66C] v@2=<66A6C tE92? qFC<6 >256 ?:?6 D2G6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv2E6 r:EJ 6586D |2C:@?k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmpF3C6J $>:E9 2?5 pG2 |F==:?D D4@C65 2D E96 v2E6 r:EJ q=F6 s6G:=D 65865 |2C:@? a\` :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E]k^AmkAmpG6CJ t=2> 925 7@FC D2G6D :? 8@2= 7@C E96 q=F6 s6G:=D[ H9:=6 xD236==2 w2CED@4< 92?565 @FE 2? 2DD:DE]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@?[ #:49=2?5D H:? :? ask^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm|2C:@? 2?5 #:49=2?5D H@? #68:@? `s^as E62> D6>:7:?2= >2E496D @? uC:52J]k^AmkAm|2C:@? 5:DA2E4965 vCF?5J d\b[ H9:=6 #:49=2?5D C64@C565 2 d\a G:4E@CJ @G6C v2E6 r:EJ]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mqFC496EE[ (9:E6 E2<6 8@=5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|2C:@?’D r256? qFC496EE 2?5 qC25J (9:E6 E62>65 E@ H:? E96 #68:@? `s^as 5@F3=6D E:E=6 @? %9FCD52J]k^AmkAm%96 5F@ 56762E65 E96 E2?56> @7 y24< r=6> 2?5 r@@A6C wFCDE e\a[ e\a :? E96 7:?2=D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte.