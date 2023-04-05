“Many hundreds of volumes have been written about the glories of the Elizabethan age… Lofty statesmanship guided the conduct of affairs, and sublime philosophy was in the air…The Elizabethan age might be better named the beginning of the smoking era. No unprejudiced person who has given thought to the subject can question the propriety of dividing our history into two periods – the pre-smoking and the smoking.”

J.M. Barrie, “My Lady, Nicotine”

First, I suppose I should offer a general disclaimer: My intent is not to lament the widespread decline of smoking, but rather to call to mind the seemingly unnoticed loss of its social dimensions, much like we can call to mind the social aspects of 19th Century railway travel, or steamships, without missing their coal-fired engines. In my estimation, much more than cigarette butts were littered across the relational landscape in the smoking age, scattered were also customs and sentiments – an entire culture. A culture now up in smoke, blown away by the winds of change. As a late Gen-Xer, I suppose I may have been the last generation of youth to see a time when you could smoke just about anywhere, and many did. I wasn’t witness to the smoke-filled meeting halls or press rooms of earlier times, but I nonetheless saw, and “adulted,” in times and places when smoking was generally accepted in restaurants, airports, and especially in the home. I was once, regrettably, a two-pack-a-day cigarette smoker, but have since let those go. I’m struck when smoking generally became passé, we lost a few things – things social, things a little mysterious, and things imaginative.

To highlight a few examples, the unsolicited contact between strangers “bumming a smoke” and getting to know each other for a few minutes, has all but passed. Any modern war movie plot, where a cigarette is used as an impromptu fuse-timer, is largely rendered senseless. Recollections of those unique and pleasant pipe tobacco smells as one walked down the street, or in a park, are completely gone. The mystique of premium cigars, perhaps the last to fade, are now relegated to rooms restricted for such enjoyments – the general cultural allure of the “Cuban Cigar” is now rendered a forgotten shibboleth of a long ago gilded age, and now unknown to many.

Some might be surprised that J.M. Barrie, of Peter Pan fame, penned not only reflections, but also several entertaining stories about “My Lady, Nicotine”. His most entertaining, in my estimation, deals with a secret and mysterious pipe tobacco – “Arcadia” (also a favorite of Dr. Watson as a bachelor we are told), and its band of adherents – the “Arcadians.” Imagine now a secret sect of men, all guarding a particular blend of pipe tobacco, in a style reminiscent of the best of Hollywood’s efforts at intrigue and spy craft? I’m not sure these types of narratives would have any import in our day – the post-smoking era. A time neither Barrie, nor anyone else, could fathom in their own days, yet seems so far away in ours.