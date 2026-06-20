Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates 45 years of nourishing neighbors Jun 20, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 1 marked Feeding Southwest Virginia’s 45th anniversary of nourishing neighbors, with Founder, President, and CEO Pamela Irvine at its helm.kAmu@C cd J62CD[ E96 7@@5 32?< 92D DEC:G65 E@ C6>2:? DE62572DE :? :ED AFCDF:E @7 AC@G:5:?8 7@@5 E@ E9@D6 H9@ 7246 9F?86C] u665:?8 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 A=2?D E@ 4@>>6>@C2E6 E9:D >:=6DE@?6 @7 9F?86C C6=:67 D6CG:46 :? $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 H:E9 5@?@C 6G6?ED 2?5 7@@5 5C:G6D E9C@F89@FE E96 J62C E@ 46=63C2E6 E96:C 2??:G6CD2CJ 2?5 DE6H2C5 DFAA@CE 7@C ?6:893@CD :? ?665]k^AmkAm%9@F89 :E 3682? 2D 2 AC@8C2> @7 %@E2= p4E:@? p82:?DE !@G6CEJ W%p!X :? `hg`[ E96 7@@5 32?< BF:4<=J 8C6H :? D:K6 2?5 D4@A6] x? `hhh[ E96 7@@5 32?< @77:4:2==J 3642>6 2 ?@?\AC@7:E 6?E:EJ] %@52J[ u665:?8 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 5:DEC:3FE6D 2? 2G6C286 @7 >@C6 E92? a_ >:==:@? A@F?5D @7 7@@5 E@ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J c__ 286?4J A2CE?6CD 2?5 5:C64E\D6CG:46 AC@8C2>D =:<6 z:5’D u2C>6CD |2C<6ED 2?5 =@42= A2?EC:6D[ D2G:?8 E96 ?6:893@CD :E D6CG6D >@C6 E92? Sb_ >:==:@? :? 8C@46CJ 4@DED 2??F2==J]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Smyth County deputy saves man's life These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAm“~FC u@@5 q2?< 4@F=5 @?=J C6249 E9:D >:=6DE@?6 E92?<D E@ E96 >2?J 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD H9@ DFAA@CE @FC >:DD:@?] uC@> 49FC496D[ E@ 5@?@CD[ G@=F?E66CD[ 2?5 4:G:4 @C82?:K2E:@?D E96:C <:?5 2?5 42C:?8 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 ?6:893@CD @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 96=A65 E96 u@@5 q2?< 364@>6 E96 D@FC46 @7 492C:E23=6 DFAA@CE :E :D E@52J[” D2:5 !2>6=2 xCG:?6[ H9@ 2??@F?465 96C A=2?D E@ C6E:C6 :? s646>36C]k^AmkAmxCG:?6 4@?E:?F65[ “u665:?8 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 H:== 36 96C6 7@C 2?@E96C cd J62CD E@ ?@FC:D9 E9@D6 :? ?665]”k^Am kAm%@52J[ >@C6 E92? `f_[___ ?6:893@CD[ :?4=F5:?8 ca[___ 49:=5C6?[ 7246 9F?86C :? E96 `a[c__ DBF2C6\7@@E D6CG:46 C68:@? u665:?8 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 D6CG6D] u665:?8 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2’D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96:C >:DD:@? @7 ?@FC:D9:?8 ?6:893@CD[ 6?828:?8 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD[ 2?5 56G6=@A:?8 D@=FE:@?D E@ 255C6DD 7@@5 :?D64FC:EJ H:== C6>2:?] %96 u@@5 q2?< :D DFAA@CE65 2??F2==J 3J >@C6 E92? a[e__ G@=F?E66CD[ ed DE277 >6>36CD[ 2?5 >@C6 E92? `_[___ 5@?@CD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.