Educators: Applications for AITC grants are now being accepted Aug 5, 2026 9 mins ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Educators often have ideas for fun, creative projects that engage their students, but funding them can sometimes be challenging. 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