ETSU named a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Jun 24, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Dr. Michael Lehrfeld at work in the Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Defense. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Tennessee State University has been designated as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency.kAm %9:D 5:DE:?4E:@? C64@8?:K6D t%$& 2?5 :ED s6A2CE>6?E @7 r@>AFE:?8 2D E96 C68:@?’D AC6>:6C 4J36CD64FC:EJ EC2:?:?8 :?DE:EFE6] (:E9 @?=J c__ E@ d__ F?:G6CD:E:6D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 4@==686D ?2E:@?H:56 62C?:?8 E9:D 9@?@C[ E96 56D:8?2E:@? A=246D t%$& 2>@?8 2? 6=:E6 8C@FA 2?5 @A6?D ?6H @AA@CEF?:E:6D :? 65F42E:@?[ C6D62C49 2?5 H@C<7@C46 56G6=@A>6?E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr@>>F?:EJk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmpD 2 rpt rs :?DE:EFE:@?[ t%$& :D 2=D@ 4@>>:EE65 E@ 25G2?4:?8 4J36CD64FC:EJ 2H2C6?6DD 2?5 =:E6C24J E9C@F89@FE E96 C68:@?] x? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.