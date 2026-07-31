Bland Fair marking 100 years Staff reports Jul 31, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Bland County Fair is marking its 100th year this August. Jeff Simmons Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff reports The Bland County Fair is celebrating its 100th year this month, marking the milestone with free admission during the run of the fair.kAm~A6?:?8 52J[ (65?6D52J[ pF8] `h[ :D 2=H2JD 7C66[ 3FE DA@?D@CD 92G6 DE6AA65 FA E@ AC@G:56 7C66 6?EC2?46 @? E96 C6>2:?:?8 52JD] w:E249: t?6C8J[ u:CDE $6?E:?6= q2?< 2?5 't}r~[ 2=@?8 H:E9 E96 q=2?5 u2:C 92G6 E62>65 E@ >2<6 E96 C6DE @7 E96 52JD 7C66 25>:DD:@? 2D H6==]k^AmkAm %96 72:C CF?D pF8] `h E@ aa[ 762EFC:?8 `c >:5H2J C:56D 2?5 7:G6 82>6 DE2E:@?D]k^Am kAm~? (65?6D52J[ pF8] `h[ C:56D CF? 7C@> e E@ `_ A]>][ 2?5 E96 @77:4:2= `__kDFAmE9k^DFAm J62C <:4<D @77 H:E9 2 eib_ A]>] A2C256] {2D6C E28 H:== 36 7C@> f E@ h A]>][ H:E9 p!( !C@ (C6DE=:?8 AC@G:5:?8 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 2E fib_ A]>] %96 7:CDE ?:89E @7 E96 72:C 4@?4=F56D H:E9 hib_ A]>] 7:C6H@C<D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Smyth students get inside look into justice system Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools kAm~? %9FCD52J[ pF8] a_[ 82E6D @A6? 2E d A]>][ H:E9 >:5H2J C:56D CF??:?8 E9C@F89 `` A]>] tG6?ED :?4=F56 3:?8@ 7C@> dib_ E@ h A]>] 2?5 2 82C56? EC24E@C AF== 7C@> f E@ `_ A]>] t?E6CE2:?>6?E 7@C E96 ?:89E H:== 36 s62=6CD r9@:46 q2?5 A=2J:?8 7C@> f E@ h A]>]k^Am kAm~? uC:52J[ pF8] a`[ 82E6D @A6? 2E d A]>][ H:E9 C:56D CF??:?8 E:== `` A]>] q:?8@ C6EFC?D 7C@> dib_ E@ h A]>] p C2?49 C@56@ :D D6E 7@C E96 2C6?2 7C@> f E@ `` A]>] H:E9 w62CE ~? u:C6 AC@G:5:?8 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 7C@> f E@ h A]>]k^AmkAm%96 72:C 4@?4=F56D $2EFC52J H:E9 2 7F== 52J @7 6G6?ED] {:G6DE@4< H6:89\:?D 2C6 g E@ `` 2]>][ H:E9 D9@H:?8 DE2CE:?8 2E `` 2]>] %96C6 H:== 36 8@DA6= D:?8:?8 7C@> `_ib_ E@ ?@@?] |::5H2J C:56D @A6? 2E ?@@? 2?5 CF? E:== `` A]>][ 2?5 3:?8@ H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7C@> ?@@? E@ h A]>] pE ` A]>][ E96C6 H:== 36 2 A2:?E:?8 4=2DD H:E9 s633:6 (66<D v@F86] p C2?49 C@56@ :D A=2??65 7@C E96 2C6?2 7C@> f E@ `` A]>] %96 $:56D9@H H:== AC@G:56 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 7C@> f E@ `_ A]>]k^Am kAm&?=:>:E65 C:56D 7@C E96 >:5H2J 2C6 Sa_ @? (65?6D52J 2?5 %9FCD52J 2?5 Sad @? uC:52J 2?5 $2EFC52J] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… ATV's on roadways drawing debate Tazewell Va. – If social media is any indication, the Aug. 4 board of supervisors may draw a large crowd. Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Last Thursday evening, the county’s Planning Commission took action to send proposed zoning regulations for data centers back to the committee…