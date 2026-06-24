Rhonda Vincent set for Floyd show Jun 24, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Denim & Plaid. Submitted photo Handmade School of Music. Submitted photo Rhonda Vincent Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Missouri-born bluegrass superstars Rhonda Vincent and The Rage are slated to play the Small Town Summer event on Thursday, July 2, in Warren G. Lineberry Community Park.kAm':?46?E 92D 62C?65 2 E@? @7 244@=256D[ :?4=F5:?8 2 a_`f vC2>>J 7@C q6DE q=F68C2DD p=3F>] $96 H2D 2=D@ ?2>65 t?E6CE2:?6C @7 E96 *62C :? a__` 2?5 96C D@?8 “z6?EF4<J q@C56C=:?6” H2D ?2>65 $@?8 @7 E96 *62C :? a__c] x? 255:E:@?[ ':?46?E[ 7C@> a___ E@ a__e[ C646:G65 D6G6? 4@?D64FE:G6 u6>2=6 '@42=:DED @7 E96 *62C 2H2C5D 7C@> E96 x?E6C?2E:@?2= q=F68C2DD |FD:4 pDD@4:2E:@?] $96 H@? 2? 6:89E9 :? a_`d]k^AmkAm%96 #286 :D 4@>AC:D65 @7 |:4<6J w2CC:D @? 32DD[ p2C@? |4s2C:D @? 32?;@[ +24< pC?@=5 @? 8F:E2C @? 8F:E2C 2?5 p52> w2J?6D @? 7:55=6]k^Am People are also reading… Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Smyth County deputy saves man's life Update: General Assembly approves budget deal Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAm~A6?:?8 7@C %96 #286 H:== 36 s6?:> U2>Aj !=2:5 2?5 E96 w2?5>256 |FD:4 $49@@=]k^AmkAms6?:> U2>Aj !=2:5 :D 2 9@E[ @?\E96\C:D6 DFA6C 8C@FA @7 J@F?8 3=F68C2DD E2=6?E E92E 92D 366? D66? @? E96 DE286D @7 |6C=676DE[ u=@J576DE[ (@@5D@?8D 2?5 E96 xq|p (@C=5 @7 q=F68C2DD 76DE:G2=] %96 7:G6 32?5 >6>36CD >6E 2E 7:55=6CD 4@?G6?E:@?D 2?5 76DE:G2=D :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2?5 ':C8:?:2]k^AmkAm~? 8F:E2C 2?5 G@42=D :D %F4<6C r@??6C] w@==246 ~2<6D :D @? 7:55=6 2?5 G@42=D q6C<=6J $E6H2CE 92?5=6D G@42=D 2?5 32?;@] %CF6EE (28?6C :D @? >2?5@=:? 2?5 t==:@E z:?8 :D @? 32DD]k^Am kAmu@F?565 :? a_`e[ E96 w2?5>256 |FD:4 $49@@= :D 2 9F3 7@C EC25:E:@?2= >FD:4 65F42E:@?[ 46=63C2E:?8 E96 C68:@?’D C:49 >FD:42= 96C:E286 H9:=6 7@DE6C:?8 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 4C62E:G:EJ] $A64:2=:K:?8 :? E96 2CE @7 92?5>256 >FD:4[ E96 D49@@= @776CD 2 G2C:6EJ @7 H@C<D9@AD[ 4=2DD6D[ 42>AD[ DA64:2= 6G6?ED[ 2?5 AC:G2E6 =6DD@?D :? EC25:E:@?2= pAA2=249:2? :?DECF>6?ED DF49 2D E96 32?;@[ 7:55=6[ 8F:E2C[ 2?5 >2?5@=:?] %96 w2?5>256 |FD:4 $49@@=’D >:DD:@? :D E@ 4F=E:G2E6 2?5 DEC6?8E96? 4@>>F?:EJ E9C@F89 6IA6C:6?46D :? >FD:4[ 52?46[ 2CE[ 2?5 7@@5 C@@E65 :? pAA2=249:2? EC25:E:@?D] t?;@J 2 D6E @7 D@?8D 2?5 EF?6D 3J D6G6C2= 5:776C6?E A6C7@C>:?8 8C@FAD 4@>AC:D65 @7 w2?5>256 |FD:4 $49@@= DEF56?ED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.