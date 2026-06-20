Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club wins Membership Award at state convention Jun 20, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 A delegation from the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club recently attended the state convention. Submitted photo The club won the Virginia 2026 Membership Award. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five members of the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club recently attended the 103rd Lions of Virginia State Convention in Bristol, Virginia.kAm%96 >6>36CD 2EE6?5:?8 H6C6 !C6D:56?E {:@? y@9? r=2C<[ {:@?D q@33J sJ6[ y@5J !C:46[ %6CCJ qFC86DD[ $FD:6 tG6C92CE 2?5 v2CJ z6==J] k^AmkAm{:@?D %6CCJ qFC86DD 2?5 v2CJ z6==J 2=D@ D6CG65 2D 56=682E6D 7C@> E96 $2=EG:==6\#:49 '2==6J {:@?D r=F3 2?5 H6C6 AC6D6?E65 H:E9 E96 ':C8:?:2 a_ae |6>36CD9:A pH2C5 7@C >6>36CD9:A 8C@HE9]k^AmkAm%96 {:@?D r=F3 2=D@ C646?E=J D@=5 {~'u W{:@?D @7 ':C8:?2 u@F?52E:@?X #277=6 E:4<6ED E9C@F89@FE E96 DE2E6[ 2?5 E96 H:??6CD H6C6 D6=64E65 2E E96 `_bC5 {:@?D @7 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 r@?G6?E:@? :? |2J] -%96 {~'u H:??6CD H6C6 `kDFAmDEk^DFAm[ %6CCJ (@@5[ qC@@<G:==6 %:>36C=2<6j akDFAm?5k^DFAm[ %:?2 rCFE6[ #'q{r[ 2?5 bkDFAmC5k^DFAm[ z6=E:6 z6C?6J[ (636C r:EJ\$4@EE r@F?EJ qC2?49]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Smyth County deputy saves man's life These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAm%96 {~'u DA=:E E96 7F?5D 7C@> C277=6 E:4<6ED 36EH66? =@42= 4@>>F?:EJ AC@;64ED 2?5 DE2E6H:56 9F>2?:E2C:2? C6=:67]k^AmkAm%96 $2=EG:==6\#:49 '2==6J {:@?D 6IAC6DD65 E96:C E92?<D E@ 2== H9@ AFC492D65 E:4<6ED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.