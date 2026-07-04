Rising stars: Shadowgrass set to headline Song of the Mountains Jul 4, 2026 59 mins ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will once again host Song of the Mountains featuring Shadowgrass on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.kAm(96? E96:C :?DECF>6?E2= AC@H6DD 62C?65 E96> 2 G2DE 7@==@H:?8 @? D@4:2= >65:2[ 49:=59@@5 7C:6?5D EFC?65 2==\DE2C 24E $925@H8C2DD 7@F?5 DF556? DF446DD] pD 2 J@F?8 32?5[ E96 6IA64E2E:@?D E92E H6?E 2=@?8 H:E9 2 =2C86 2F5:6?46 AC@G65 52F?E:?8]k^AmkAm“(6 76=E 2 =@E @7 AC6DDFC6 E@ >2<6 D@>6E9:?8 F?:BF6=J FD[ 3642FD6 H6 925 DF49 2 3:8 7@==@H:?8[ 2?5 H6 76=E E92E E96J 56D6CG65 >@C6 E92? H92E H6 925 8:G6? 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