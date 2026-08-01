Help stop the spread of invasive plants in Virginia Aug 1, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 The Virginia Department of Forestry facilitates replacing Bradford pears with native varieties. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New legislation establishes penalties for invasive plants sold in Virginia.kAm#6E2:=6CD[ =2?5D42A6CD 2?5 4@?EC24E@CD H9@ 72:= E@ AC@G:56 HC:EE6? ?@E:7:42E:@? E@ AC@A6CEJ @H?6CD H96? :?DE2==:?8 :?G2D:G6 A=2?ED 2C6 8F:=EJ @7 2 r=2DD ` >:D56>62?@C 2?5 7246 4:G:= A6?2=E:6D]k^AmkAmv@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86C D:8?65 :?E@ =2H 2 3:== E92E 6DE23=:D96D 6D42=2E:?8 4:G:= A6?2=E:6D 7@C 3FD:?6DD>6? H9@ :?DE2== A=2?ED E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 r@?D6CG2E:@? 2?5 #64C62E:@? =:DED 2D :?G2D:G6] !6?2=E:6D C2?86 7C@> Sad_ 7@C 2 7:CDE G:@=2E:@?[ Sd__ 7@C 2 D64@?5 @?6[ 2?5 FA E@ S`[___ 7@C 6249 DF3D6BF6?E G:@=2E:@?]k^Am kAmx?G2D:G6 DA64:6D 42? 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