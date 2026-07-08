Speaker Sessions: Nicholas Edward Williams on Roots Music Jul 8, 2026 Jul 8, 2026 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will present a Speaker Session with Nicholas Edward Williams on roots music, Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. in the Performance Theater.kAm#@@ED |FD:4 w:DE@CJi {:G6P :D 2 >F=E:>65:2 AC6D6?E2E:@? @? =@42= t2DE %6??6DD66 2?5 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 >FD:4 9:DE@CJ AC6D6?E65 3J }:49@=2D t5H2C5 (:==:2>D[ E96 AC@5F46C 2?5 9@DE @7 E96 >FD:4 9:DE@CJ A@542DE[ p>6C:42? $@?842E496C[ 962C5 @? #25:@ qC:DE@=[ (}r([ 2?5 H96C6G6C A@542DED 2C6 2G2:=23=6] %96 6IA6C:6?46 :?4=F56D 9:DE@C:42= 2F5:@[ G:56@[ :>286CJ[ 2?5 2 D9@CE 4@?46CE @7 62C=J D@?8D C64@C565 @C 5@4F>6?E65 :? t2DE %6??6DD66 2?5 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2]k^Am kAm(:==:2>D :D 2 >F=E:\:?DECF>6?E2=:DE[ DE@CJE6==6C[ 2?5 AC6D6CG2E:@?:DE H9@ 92D DA6?E E96 =2DE `dZ J62CD E@FC:?8 E9C66 4@?E:?6?ED[ 9@?@C:?8 2?5 3=6?5:?8 E96 p>6C:42? C@@ED >FD:4 DA64ECF> H:E9 9:D @H? 7=2:C] w6VD AC6D6?E65 7@C %tsI[ @A6?65 7@C %2; |292=[ %96 (@@5 qC@E96CD[ rpp|![ s@> u=6>@?D[ q2==C@@> %9:6G6D[ y@9? rC2:8:6[ y@9? !2F= (9:E6[ 2?5 %@H? |@F?E2:?] w:D 563FE C64@C5[ pD x v@ #2>3=:?V pC@F?5[ 9:E E96 %@A `_ u@=< sy 492CED 7@C 2=3F> 2?5 D@?8] w:D 4C:E:42==J 244=2:>65 D@A9@>@C6 C6=62D6[ u@=< $@?8D u@C ~=5 %:>6DV $2<6[ 92D 366? 96C2=565 3J H6==\C682C565 7:8FC6D DF49 2D s2G:5 w@=E[ ~=:G6C (@@5[ 2?5 y! w2CC:D] w:D ?6H6DE EC25:E:@?2= C64@C5[ E:E=65 #28D[ u@=< 2?5 q=F6D[ ~9 |JP[ H2D C6=62D65 :? E96 DAC:?8 @7 a_ad]k^Am People are also reading… Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Merlin the duck: From Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom kAm(:==:2>D :D 2=D@ E96 7@F?56C 2?5 5:C64E@C @7 E96 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 :?DECF>6?E C6=:67 @C82?:K2E:@? #6$EC:?8 pAA2=249:2]k^AmkAm$A62<6C $6DD:@?D 2C6 96=5 >@?E9=J 2E E96 q:CE9A=246 @7 r@F?ECJ |FD:4 |FD6F> 2?5 2C6 56D:8?65 E@ 4@??64E 2F5:6?46D H:E9 2CE:DED[ D49@=2CD[ 9:DE@C:2?D[ 2?5 @E96C 6IA6CED H9@ 6IA=@C6 E96 C:49 >FD:42= 2?5 4F=EFC2= 96C:E286 @7 pAA2=249:2 2?5 36J@?5] %9C@F89 6?828:?8 AC6D6?E2E:@?D[ 4@?G6CD2E:@?D[ 2?5 56>@?DEC2E:@?D[ E96 D6C:6D @776CD @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 A6@A=6[ EC25:E:@?D[ >FD:4[ 2?5 DE@C:6D E92E 92G6 D92A65 E96 C68:@?] tG6CJ $A62<6C $6DD:@? :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^Am kAmyF=JVD $A62<6C $6DD:@? H:== 36 96=5 :?\A6CD@? :? E96 !6C7@C>2?46 %962E6C :?D:56 E96 q:CE9A=246 @7 r@F?ECJ |FD:4 |FD6F> :? qC:DE@=[ ':C8:?:2[ 7C@> f\gib_ A]>] %9:D 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4[ 3FE #$'!D 2C6 C6BF6DE65 E9C@F89 E96 H63D:E6 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]q:CE9A=246~7r@F?ECJ|FD:4]@C8^>2:?\6G6?EDQmHHH]q:CE9A=246~7r@F?ECJ|FD:4]@C8^>2:?\6G6?EDk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare.