Buchanan County officials continue to investigate woman's disappearance as family prays for answers

The investigation into the disappearance of Myra Gertrude Ramey hasn’t gone cold. Not yet.

A little more than two years since the Davenport, Virginia woman went missing, Buchanan County investigators are still following up on what they consider “promising” leads.

“Goal one is to get Myra home, and then goal two and on is to fully investigate what happened,” said Mike Hatfield, who now leads the investigation.

Ramey was reported missing by family members late on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. At the time of her disappearance, the 47-year-old had been living with her new boyfriend in a home next door to and owned by her mother, Gertrude Barton. Ramey had met Larry Vanmeter in Maryland, where she’d briefly moved in July. By early August, she made her way back to Virginia with her new beau in tow, family members said.

Barton said she last saw her daughter the previous evening as Ramey and Vanmeter were preparing to go out for a motorcycle ride. Mother and daughter sat on Barton’s porch chatting for a bit before they took off, she said. In true mother form, Barton recalled urging her daughter to put on her jacket before they left out.

“I told her she better put her jacket on because it was turning cool.” Barton said Ramey tied the jacket around her waist, “and, she got on the motorcycle behind him and they left. That was about 6 o’clock.”

The following day, another relative who came to visit with Ramey at her home found that she hadn’t returned with Vanmeter the previous night. Ramey’s niece, Lora Presley, said Vanmeter told the family that they’d returned that night to swap the motorcycle for a truck and went out to the home of some friends of Ramey’s, about a ten-minute drive from their home. On the way back home, he told them, they’d gotten into an argument and Ramey asked to be let out. He said she got out of the truck near Duty Freewill Baptist Church in the Indian Creek Road area on Helen Henderson Highway.

Presley said the then-80-year-old Barton called the friends to see if they knew where Ramey was. They said they didn’t.

“So my grandmother goes and she starts knocking on doors at homes where she thought she might be,” Presley said. “She was nowhere to be found.”

Later that afternoon, Presley and her husband made the drive from Washington County to help search for Ramey on foot along with Presley’s sister and mother.

Turning up no clues to Ramey’s whereabouts, Presley filed a missing person’s report with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office that night.

Picking up where family members left off, deputies did a cursory search of the area as best they could in the dark. That search continued the following morning as they checked with nearby residents while an investigator began questioning those who last saw Ramey. Meanwhile, friends and community members joined in, some searching from horseback or on ATVs.

Vanmeter told police that Ramey was likely under the influence of drugs and that she had accidentally grabbed his cell phone instead of hers when she got out of the truck, but Hatfield said investigators were unable to collect any data from the phone that would help them locate Ramey. The cell phone company reported that there had been no activity since the time Ramey was last seen. Investigators also tried to track her down through debit and EBT card usage with no luck. Though there had been no transactions since the time Ramey reportedly got out of the truck, an EBT purchase and video surveillance from a store in Honaker helped investigators narrow their timeline.

In the first hours and days of the investigation, police considered the possibility that Ramey may have just wanted some time to herself to cool off, but as the days passed, their rescue efforts would turn into a possible recovery operation.

“Nobody had heard from her, there’d been no activity on her debit card or anything like that,” said Chief Deputy Eric Breeding. “Within the first week, we decided as a group, ‘you know, something ain’t right. She’s gone or somebody’s done something to her.’”

By that time, Ramey’s family had already begun to fear that something terrible had happened.

“Myra didn’t live a perfect life,” Presley said. “She did have a history of some substance abuse. She wasn’t perfect, she had problems. But, she had patterns and this did not fit a pattern of anything she’d ever done.”

Describing Ramey as a loving person who was close with her family, Presley and Barton said she had daily contact with her mother, often making the short walk next door to have meals with her.

“She always hugged me, ‘Mom, I love you,’” Barton said. “She was a loving person and she loved animals. She had her faults, but she was sweet person.”

Suddenly going off the radar did not fit Ramey’s character, they said.

“Myra was close with her mother and the fact that she left her phone and her dog were two red flags to us,” Presley said.

About a week after Ramey’s disappearance, a larger rescue team put together by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management joined and expanded the effort to find Ramey, employing off-road vehicles, cadaver dogs and divers. Altogether, VDEM team members and community volunteers searched the ground, abandoned houses, nearby ponds and streams, gas wells, strip mines and old logging roads.

Those efforts turned up no sign of Ramey.

Early on in the investigation, Breeding said police began to suspect something sinister may have occurred. Hatfield explained that investigators had reason to believe that Ramey may have gone to confront another person with whom she’d had a disagreement.

That person, along with Vanmeter and the two friends Ramey and Vanmeter had previously visited, Breeding said, are now considered persons of interest in her disappearance.

“That would be the last people that were with her and, of course, her boyfriend because he was the last to say he saw her,” the chief deputy said.

Breeding and Hatfield explained that while a person of interest can later turn into a suspect, they can also be eliminated as such or become witnesses instead.

“Persons of interest would be those that are close to her that maybe circumstances and statements that we got would lead us to believe that maybe—not saying that they do have more information about her disappearance, but—they could have more information that maybe we’ve not found or they’ve not told us and we’re still continuing to pursue what they may know.”

Though he was reluctant to go into specifics, Breeding said of the person they believe Ramey went to confront, “There was a specific piece of evidence that led us to believe that he was more involved with her disappearance.”

All four persons of interest have been interviewed and offered polygraph tests, Breeding said, explaining that while polygraphs cannot be used in court, they’re a useful tool in helping investigators suss out information. Two of the four have undergone the polygraph, including Vanmeter, while others have been medically or otherwise unable to do so. Breeding explained that some medical or mental health conditions and certain medications can disqualify a person from undergoing the examination.

The fourth person of interest, the one investigators believe may have been involved in Ramey’s disappearance, later moved across the country to Oregon, where he died in May.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop, because we still got three other people of interest that we’re staying real close to, keeping tabs on, talking to,” Breeding said.

Vanmeter, who was on federal probation at the time, returned to Maryland under orders from his probation officer. Investigators keep in contact with Maryland authorities to keep tabs on him and Breeding said Vanmeter also still keeps occasional contact with Ramey’s family.

Since that initial search of the Indian Creek area, a number of other searches have been conducted and several search warrants executed, including one for the home Ramey and Vanmeter had visited before she went missing. That search turned up no evidence that would help the investigation, Hatfield said.

Investigators have also followed up on an untold number of tips submitted by the community, leading to searches of water wells, old logging sites and abandoned mines outside the jurisdiction, among many other places. Hatfield and Breeding said Virginia State Police and surrounding county agencies, particularly the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, have been phenomenal in helping accommodate their investigation and look into tips in their jurisdictions.

Hatfield expects additional searches to take place later this fall.

The two men also believe they may be closer to getting their hands on a long-rumored piece of evidence that may be able to help break the case. The nature of that evidence they’re keeping to themselves.

Though they’d like to believe Ramey could be found safe, family members don’t hold out much hope at this point.

“It seems odd referring to her in past tense,” Presley said. “We’d like to think that maybe she is out there somewhere, somehow; but the reality is she and her mother were extremely close and Myra would never let her or her family worry in this way. It’s torment.”

Barton said her three remaining daughters have been deeply depressed since their sister’s disappearance, with one of them reluctant to even leave her home.

“It’s really hurt our family,” she said.

Presley said Ramey’s disappearance has taken a toll on the family, saying her grandmother had already lost three of her seven children.

“A family can comprehend death,” she said. “But you can’t comprehend this. Not knowing keeps you awake at night. There’s no closure.”

Pointing to what she called “distasteful" and “very explicit and ugly” videos posted to YouTube about the case, Presley said, “This case has experienced scrutiny because of some of her life and relationship choices, but it’s also brought all of us more awareness for the need for advocacy and resources to combat substance abuse and mental health issues in our area.”

Hatfield suggested putting oneself the family's position.

“That’s someone’s daughter, someone’s sister, someone’s mother,” he said.

The family does what it can to keep Ramey’s disappearance in people’s minds, putting out banners and flyers in public and sharing information online. At home, they try to keep hope alive, hanging an ornament adorned with Ramey’s photo on the Christmas tree each year.

“We’re a very, very close-knit family and each holiday just seems like there’s another empty chair at the table,” Presley said. “It’s very difficult. We pray for answers every single day.”

Presley said the dead ends in the investigation have been a source of frustration to the family, but the fact it hasn’t come to a complete standstill gives them some hope that they’ll someday have closure.

Family and investigators keep in regular contact, with Hatfield touching base with them as recently as the day before he spoke about the investigation. He said with a drawn-out case like this one, it’s difficult not to develop a certain closeness with family members.

Likewise, knowing some of the family members personally, Breeding said he really felt for them.

“We’re doing everything we can do,” he said.

Small communities like those in Buchanan County, where everyone knows one another, are known to come together when one of its members is in need. Through the ordeal, Presley said, the family has never been alone.

“That’s what friendship and faith does,” Presley said. “That’s one thing about Southwest Virginia. People come together in times of need and we’re grateful for that.”

During the initial searches for Ramey, Presley said churches and individual people who couldn't physically help in the search offered support by bringing water and snacks for those scouring the mountainous terrain.

“And we can never be grateful enough, because that touched our heart in ways that we could never express,” Presley said.

Not long after Ramey’s disappearance, a card drive was held for Barton. Presley said her grandmother received more than 250 cards from friends, acquaintances, churches and complete strangers.

“Just encouraging her and people coming together just to let her know that they were thinking of her and praying for her,” Presley said.

Two years later, Barton said she still receives the occasional card.

“And we still meet people out and they say, ‘I’m praying for you,’” she said.

Pledges of donations from family, friends and local businesses have also allowed the family to offer an $11,000 reward for any information that leads to locating Ramey.

Both the family and investigators encourage anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward. Hatfield can be reached at 276-935-2313. Tips can remain anonymous.