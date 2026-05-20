Killer Beaz returns to The Lincoln Theatre for a night of comedy with his Moonshiner co-stars May 20, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host comedian Killer Beaz on Friday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m.kAmp=@?8 H:E9 E96 G2C:6EJ @7 =:G6 >FD:4[ 7:=> AC@8C2>D[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED[ %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2=D@ H6=4@>6D 2 C2?86 @7 4@>65:2?D 6G6CJ J62C] z:==6C q62K 92D 364@>6 2 J62C=J DE2A=6 @7 E96:C AC@8C2>>:?8] w:D 4=62? 4@>65J 92D >256 9:> 2 72G@C:E6 @7 >2?J A2EC@?D H9@ C6EFC? E@ 9:D D9@HD E@ D66 H92E ?6H 9F>@C 96’== 3C:?8 E@ E96 DE286]k^AmkAmz:==6C q62K 92D 366? A6C7@C>:?8 D:?46 E96 62C=J ‘g_D 2?5 92D C6=62D65 7@FC 4@>65J 2=3F>D]k^Am kAmpD ?@ DEC2?86C E@ E96 DE286[ 96’D 6IA6C:6?465 2E 9@=5:?8 6G6CJ@?6’D 2EE6?E:@? E9C@F89@FE E96 D9@H]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Virginia Tech softball shuts out South Alabama in NCAA regional Update: Spanberger vetoes prescription drug bill, several others Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Virginia Tech softball falls to LSU in NCAA regional final Trump drops IRS lawsuit in exchange for DOJ $1.76 billion 'weaponization' fund Virginia Tech softball heading to LSU for NCAAs kAmw6 A6C7@C>D =:G6 24C@DD E96 ?2E:@?[ 2AA62CD @? E6=6G:D:@?[ 2?5 8F6DE\DE2CD @? C25:@ D9@HD] q6D:56D 4@>65J[ z:==6C q62K 92D 82:?65 C64@8?:E:@? 7@C 9:D 2AA62C2?46D @? E96 s:D4@G6CJ r92??6=’D 9:E D9@H |@@?D9:?6CD]k^AmkAm%9:D J62C[ z:==6C q62K :D 3C:?8:?8 2 DA64:2= D9@H E@ %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 762EFC:?8 8F6DED 7C@> |@@?D9:?6CD $E6G6 “%:4<=6”[ y@D9 ~H6?D[ yq #256C[ 2?5 z6==J (:==:2>D@? 7@C 2 "U2>Ajp D6DD:@? 2?5 6I4=FD:G6 DE@CJE6==:?8] %96 “|@@?D9:?6C |2D9 x?” :D 2 @?6\@7\2\<:?5 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 6IA6C:6?46 2 ?:89E @7 4@>65J 2?5 2 A66< 369:?5 E96 D46?6D @7 E9:D 5@4F5C2>2 D6C:6D]k^Am kAm'x! E:4<6ED 2C6 2G2:=23=6 762EFC:?8 2 >66E 2?5 8C66E H:E9 E96 A6C7@C>6CD[ 2FE@8C2A9D[ 2?5 A9@E@ @AA@CEF?:E:6D] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees. Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa…