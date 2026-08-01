Extension Answers The man who saved a billion lives Dr. Andy Overbay Columnist Aug 1, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Norman Borlaug SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Andy Overbay Columnist You would think that the story of an Iowa farm boy who saved over a billion lives would be a well-known story, but frankly, most people have never heard of Norman Borlaug.kAm}@C>2? tC?6DE q@C=2F8[ <?@H? 2D E96 “u2E96C @7 E96 vC66? #6G@=FE:@?[” H2D 3@C? @? |2C49 ad[ `h`c[ ?62C rC6D4@[ x@H2] qJ `hf_[ }@C>2? H@? E96 }@36= !6246 !C:K6]k^AmkAmw6 62C?65 2 q]$] :? 7@C6DECJ :? `hbf 2?5 2 !9]s] :? A=2?E A2E9@=@8J 2?5 86?6E:4D 7C@> E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 |:??6D@E2 :? `hca] t2C=J :? 9:D 42C66C[ 96 H@C<65 2D 2 >:4C@3:@=@8:DE 2?5 A=2?E A2E9@=@8:DE[ 82:?:?8 6IA6C:6?46 :? 28C:4F=EFC2= C6D62C49 2?5 4C@A 5:D62D6 >2?286>6?E]k^Am kAmuC@> `hca E@ `hcc[ q@C=2F8 H2D 6>A=@J65 2D 2 >:4C@3:@=@8:DE 2E sF!@?E :? 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E96 A2E9 E@ 3@F?EJ]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m&A4@>:?8 tG6?EDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmpF8] b\\s625=:?6 E@ C68:DE6C H:E9 'rt 7@C E96 r@>>6C4:2=^#68:DE6C65 %649 !6DE:4:56 r@FCD6[ d A]>][ afe\f_e\gbbh]k^AmkAmpF8] c \\%C: $E2E6 q667 r@?76C6?46]k^AmkAmpF8] e\\%C24E@C %C:A E@ q6?92>[ zJ]k^AmkAmpF8] `a\\#68:DE6C65 %649 %C2:?:?8^%6DE:?8[ b_g t2DE r9:=9@H:6 $EC66E[ |2C:@?[ gib_]k^Am kAmpF8] `g\\'"p $2=6]k^Am kAmpF8] ac\\'"p $E66C %2<6 &A]k^AmkAmpF8 ae\\'"p w6:76C %2<6 &A]k^AmkAmpF8] af\\w2J 2?5 u@C286 u:6=5 s2J]k^Am Dr. Andy Overbay is the agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Smyth County. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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