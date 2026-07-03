SWVA counties are among those covered by disaster declaration for frost, freeze events SPorter Jul 3, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Farmers in Bland, Smyth, Washington, and Wythe counties are among those in Southwest Virginia who may get help from a Disaster Declaration for the late spring frost and freeze events.kAmv@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86C 2??@F?465 uC:52J E92E &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 W&$spX $64C6E2CJ qC@@<6 #@==:?D 925 @77:4:2==J :DDF65 2 $64C6E2C:2= s:D2DE6C s64=2C2E:@? 7@C cb AC:>2CJ ?2EFC2= 5:D2DE6C 2C62 4@F?E:6D 2?5 2? 255:E:@?2= e` 4@?E:8F@FD 4@F?E:6D :? E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 :? C6DA@?D6 E@ E96 =2E6 DAC:?8 7C@DE 2?5 7C66K6 6G6?ED] %96 56D:8?2E:@? 7@==@HD 2 7@C>2= C6BF6DE DF3>:EE65 3J $A2?36C86C @? |2J af]k^AmkAm%96 5:D2DE6C 564=2C2E:@? 4@>6D :? C6DA@?D6 E@ D:8?:7:42?E 7C@DE 2?5 7C66K6 52>286 E@ ':C8:?:2 28C:4F=EFC6] u2C>D 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 D2H D6G6C2= H66<D @7 H2C> H62E96C :? E96 62C=J DAC:?8 E92E AFD965 D9@@ED[ 3F5D[ 2?5 3=@DD@>D @? 7CF:ED[ G:?6D[ 2?5 @C?2>6?E2= EC66D[ 2?5 AC@>@E65 56G6=@A>6?E :? D>2== 8C2:? 4C@AD] u@==@H:?8 E9:D H2C> A6C:@5[ E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 D2H H:56DAC625 7C66K:?8 E6>A6C2EFC6D[ H:E9 D@>6 2C62D C64@C5:?8 E6>A6C2EFC6D :? E96 a_D 24C@DD >F=E:A=6 ?:89ED :? |2C49 2?5 pAC:=]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ C6A@CED AC@G:565 3J ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@? W'rtX[ =@DD6D 2C6 H6== 23@G6 E96 b_T 5:D2DE6C EC:886C 2D 2 C6DF=E @7 E96D6 7C66K:?8 E6>A6C2EFC6D[ H:E9 D@>6 8C@H6CD 2?E:4:A2E:?8 2 `__T =@DD]k^AmkAm%96 564=2C2E:@? >2<6D 72C> @A6C2E@CD :? AC:>2CJ 4@F?E:6D 2?5 4@?E:8F@FD 4@F?E:6D 6=:8:3=6 E@ 36 4@?D:56C65 7@C u$p 6>6C86?4J =@2? 2DD:DE2?46[ 4C65:E 6IE6?D:@?D[ 2?5 A@E6?E:2= 7FEFC6 C6=:67 AC@8C2>D E9C@F89 u$p[ AC@G:565 6=:8:3:=:EJ C6BF:C6>6?ED 2C6 >6E] u2C>6CD :? 6=:8:3=6 4@F?E:6D 92G6 6:89E >@?E9D 7C@> E96 52E6 @7 E96 564=2C2E:@? E@ 2AA=J 7@C 6>6C86?4J =@2?D] x>A24E65 72C>6CD 2?5 8C@H6CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?E24E E96:C 4@F?EJ &$sp u$p @77:46 E@ C6G:6H 6=:8:3=6 5:D2DE6C 2DD:DE2?46 AC@8C2>D 2?5 368:? 2?J ?646DD2CJ 2AA=:42E:@? AC@46DD6D]k^Am kAm(2D9:?8E@?[ v:=6D 2?5 !F=2D<: 4@F?E:6D 2C6 2>@?8 E96 AC:>2CJ 4@F?E:6D] q=2?5[ $>JE9[ 2?5 (JE96 2C6 2>@?8 E96 e` 4@?E:8F@FD 4@F?E:6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea…