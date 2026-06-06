Virginia organizations collaborate to connect statewide farmers with farm stress resources Jun 6, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and agricultural organizations are reminding farmers and others in the industry that there are resources, tools and listening ears to help weather the storm.kAmu2C>6CD :? ':C8:?:2 2?5 24C@DD E96 &]$] 2C6 F?56C :?4C62D:?8 DEC6DD 2D E96J 7246 F?:BF6 52:=J 492==6?86D] x? 255:E:@? E@ E96 A9JD:42= 56>2?5D @7 E96 ;@3[ 72C>6CD 4@?E6?5 H:E9 ?2EFC2= 5:D2DE6CD E92E 42? 56G2DE2E6 4C@AD[ 7=F4EF2E:?8 4@>>@5:EJ AC:46D[ EC256 5:DCFAE:@?D[ AC:46 :?4C62D6D 2?5 @E96C F?4@?EC@==23=6 DEC6DD@CD E92E 42? H6:89 5@H? 6G6? E96 >@DE C6D:=:6?E]k^AmkAm“p?5 H96? 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