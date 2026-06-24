Head Start & Early Head Start accepting applications for preschool and infant/toddler programs Jun 24, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clinch Valley Community Action (CVCA) Head Start Preschool and Early Head Start programs are now accepting applications for children and families throughout Bland, Smyth, and Wythe counties.kAm%96 r'rp w625 $E2CE !C6D49@@= !C@8C2> DEC:G6D E@ AC@G:56 4@>AC696?D:G6 62C=J 49:=59@@5 D6CG:46D 7@C 49:=5C6? 286D b 2?5 c J62CD @=5[ 96=A:?8 AC6A2C6 J@F?8 =62C?6CD 7@C DF446DD :? D49@@= 2?5 36J@?5] %96 t2C=J w625 $E2CE x?72?E 2?5 %@55=6C !C@8C2> D6CG6D 49:=5C6? 286D `e >@?E9D E@ b J62CD @=5[ AC@G:5:?8 2 ?FCEFC:?8 6?G:C@?>6?E 7@4FD65 @? 62C=J 56G6=@A>6?E[ =62C?:?8[ 2?5 72>:=J DFAA@CE]k^AmkAmw625 $E2CE 2?5 t2C=J w625 $E2CE AC@8C2>D H@C< E@ @776C 72>:=:6D 2446DD E@ 62C=J 49:=59@@5 65F42E:@?[ 56G6=@A>6?E2= DFAA@CE[ 2?5 C6D@FC46D 56D:8?65 E@ DEC6?8E96? 49:=5C6?’D 8C@HE9 2?5 @G6C2== H6==\36:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Smyth County deputy saves man's life Update: General Assembly approves budget deal Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event kAmp>2?52 r=2C< H:E9 r'rp D2:5[ “(6 H@F=5 =:<6 72>:=:6D E@ <?@H E92E H6 @776C 7F== 52J D6CG:46D[ ?FEC:E:@FD >62=D 2C6 AC@G:565[ 2?5 H6 @776C 72>:=J 6?8286>6?E @AA@CEF?:E:6D] (6 2=D@ D6CG6 49:=5C6? H:E9 DA64:2= ?665D 2?5 724:=:E2E6 62C=J :?E6CG6?E:@? D6CG:46D]”k^AmkAmr=2C< ?@E65 E92E w625 $E2CE r6?E6CD 2C6 =@42E65 :? $2=EG:==6 2?5 r9:=9@H:6 :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ[ |2I |625@HD :? (JE96 r@F?EJ[ 2?5 q=2?5 7@C q=2?5 r@F?EJ] k^AmkAmu2>:=:6D :?E6C6DE65 :? 2AA=J:?8 @C =62C?:?8 >@C6 23@FE 2G2:=23=6 D6CG:46D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?E24E p>2?52 r=2C< 2E afe\a`_\chad @C afe\fec\a_dd @C 3J 6>2:= 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i24=2C<o4=:?49G2==6J422]@C8Qm24=2C<o4=:?49G2==6J422]@C8k^2m]k^Am kAmr'rp D2:5 :E :D 4@>>:EE65 E@ DFAA@CE:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D 3J AC@G:5:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E92E 3F:=5 2 DEC@?8 7@F?52E:@? 7@C =:76=@?8 =62C?:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit.