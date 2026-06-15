Community events for week of June 17-23 Jim Talbert Jun 15, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenhouse PresentationkAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6CD H:== @776C 2 7C66 AC6D6?E2E:@? E:E=65 “$@ J@F E9:?< J@F H2?E E@ 92G6 2 8C66?9@FD6” 2E E96 ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@?\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46[ age_ #:G6CD:56 sC:G6[ }@CE9 %2K6H6==[ $2EFC52J[ yF=J `g[ 2E ` A]>] qFEE@? qC25J[ %2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6C[ H:== 8F:56 J@F E9C@F89 E96 A@E6?E:2= >:?67:6=5]k^AmkAm%@ C68:DE6C[ A=62D6 42== E96 'rt\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46 Wafe\hgg\_c_d[ E96? AC6DD “_”[ @C afe\bgd\`g``X @C C68:DE6C @?=:?6 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^%65fa9s2wt#!dhpdpQm9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^%65fa9s2wt#!dhpdpk^2mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mv@=7 E@FC?2>6?Eik^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year kAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ %#xps H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?E yF?6 ae 2E %2K6H6== r@F?EJ r@F?ECJ r=F3] %96C6 H:== 36 2 42D9 AC:K6 7@C E96 H:??:?8 E62>] t?ECJ 766 :D Sac_ A6C 7@FC >6>36C E62> 2?5 :?4=F56D 2 4@>A=:>6?E2CJ >62= 2?5 42CE 766] !C@4665D 36?67:E =@42= D6?:@C 4:E:K6? 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Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Mount Rogers Community Services is asking the localities in its service region to pay $13.70 per capita toward mental health, developmental di…