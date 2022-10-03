New DNA testing could help investigation into 2020 Bland homicide

Along the side of a remote highway known for its scenic views and rich history stands a small makeshift memorial set up by family members hundreds of miles away to mark the spot where 57-year-old Bruce Ritchie was stabbed to death more than two years ago.

In the months and years after state police launched their investigation into the Pennsylvania man’s slaying, South Gap community members have helped care for the memorial while an agent specializing in cold cases continues to work to solve the case.

“This one’s a modern-day homicide,” said Special Agent Russell Edwards. “I’d just hate to think that we can’t solve it.”

Edwards was assigned the case last October when he was selected as the state police’s Division Four cold case agent. Although a case isn’t typically considered “cold” until it’s gone unsolved for five or more years, an absence of witnesses and lack of physical evidence has made Ritchie’s death difficult to solve.

“Usually, you’ll have a witness, good physical evidence…, but this one? Super random. You have no witnesses, no video surveillance — absolutely nothing — out in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

Edwards was among the initial investigators who processed the Wilderness Road crime scene on May 23, 2020, after a passerby had discovered Ritchie’s body in a ditch off the road.

At the scene, Ritchie’s rented Nissan Sentra was parked in a wide gravel pull-off, a small pool of blood on the ground in front of the car, another by the front passenger’s side door and other smears on the car's body.

In a grassy ditch 20 to 30 feet off the road lay Ritchie’s body with a single stab wound to the back and a defensive wound to his right hand. Nearby, investigators found a discarded Mossy Oak hunting knife.

A nuclear training specialist for Westinghouse, Ritchie had been passing through the area on Interstate 77, returning home to Herminie, Pennsylvania, from a business trip in Georgia when he pulled off the interstate at Exit 62 to allow a headache to ease.

Ritchie’s widow, Dawn Ritchie, said her husband frequently suffered headaches and had called her the previous night around 10:30 p.m. to let her know he was pulling off the interstate.

“He had a headache 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but it had gotten very severe that night, so he had taken some medication and pulled off on the side of the road to rest and let the medicine kick in before he went on to his hotel,” she said.

She said she told her husband to call her when he got to the hotel room he’d reserved across the state line in West Virginia.

“But, obviously, he never made it,” she said.

Dawn Ritchie said she fell asleep shortly after her husband called that night. When she awoke the next morning, Ritchie said, she just assumed he’d forgotten to call once he reached his hotel and that he would have already been back on the road.

“But, then when it got the time he should have been home and I still hadn’t heard from him, I’m like ‘OK.’ So, I started making lots of phone calls and not getting a response,” she said.

Under what she called “the typical TV expectation” that a person can’t be reported missing until they’ve been missing for 24 hours, Dawn Ritchie said she waited until that night to call police with her concerns.

“And about an hour later, the (Pennsylvania) State Police showed up at our house,” she said.

Bruce Ritchie’s body hadn’t been discovered until about noon that day. The tall grass around him made it impossible for those driving by to see him from the road, Edwards said. The late hour and the location of the pull-off on the remote road also meant few people were around who could have noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“We interviewed several people that saw the car,” Edwards said, “but no one saw anyone around it.”

Using cell phone data, investigators were able to determine Bruce Ritchie made his last stop before pulling off in Bland County at a Luv’s Truck Stop in Lambsburg to refuel. Through video surveillance at the gas station, they were able to conclude he was the only person traveling in the car.

Edwards said an interesting fact about the state of Ritchie’s rental car was that the driver’s seat was still in the reclined position, “like either he jumped out of the car quickly or maybe was forced out.”

The agent said the crime appeared random and disorganized, though he’s still not sure what the motive might have been. He noted that nothing had been taken from Bruce Ritchie’s car and it didn’t appear that anyone had gone through it. The man’s wallet, computer bags and luggage were all still inside.

“It’s my belief — and this is not proven or anything — that Bruce Ritchie gave up a fight and probably spooked a person that was possibly trying to rob him,” Edwards said.

The agent said there appeared to be some hand-to-hand fighting to occur, pointing out that the neck and tail area of Bruce Ritchie’s shirt had been stretched out as if he had been grabbed by the shirt. He also noted the defensive wound to his right hand.

A smear of what was later confirmed to be Bruce Ritchie’s blood was found on the front passenger door handle of his car. Edwards believes that smear came from Bruce Ritchie’s defensive wound, suggesting to the agent that he’d tried to open the door during the attack.

“I believe he was going in to get his cell phone when he was stabbed in the back,” Edwards said, noting the pool of blood on the ground near the door.

Investigators had hoped the knife found at the scene would help lead them to Bruce Ritchie’s assailant. In stabbing cases, Edwards explained, attackers often inadvertently wound themselves, leaving behind traces of their own blood.

But, DNA analyses performed at the state crime lab in Roanoke and at a private lab in Texas only uncovered DNA belonging to Bruce Ritchie. Examinations of all other samples from the crime scene returned the same results.

Edwards said the investigation has taken them down a number of avenues, all of which have led to dead ends, but none of which he’s willing to rule out at this stage.

“We’ve went down several rabbit holes,” he said.

And, to date, police haven’t gotten a single tip in the case.

“No tips whatsoever on this one,” he said.

Later on, investigators heard from a state police profiler who came to speak with them about the case. The profiler told them the offender appeared to be disorganized and could possibly have been a transient, a person passing through with no ties to the area.

Edwards said investigators had spoken with two transients in the initial stages of the investigation.

“One we ruled out, the other we can’t rule out,” Edwards said.

While other avenues have been explored, Edwards believes the transient theory is the most likely. He hopes to soon have some answers, or at least a little more evidence to work with. About a week before speaking about the case, Edwards learned that Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General had agreed to fund additional forensic testing at a private lab in Florida. He hopes the lab may be able to find touch DNA on Bruce Ritchie’s shirt.

A relatively new method of analyzing DNA, touch DNA requires only very small samples to test.

“I believe if the person did lay their hands on him, there will be some DNA, some sweat. A person doing something like that is going to sweat a little,” he said, though he noted that the presence of so much of Bruce Ritchie’s own blood and a downpour of rain the morning he was found could make that task more difficult.

But, right now, Edwards said, “DNA testing is our best hope.”

The Florida lab will also test a shirt collected from the transient who investigators couldn’t rule out. Edwards said that person is considered a “person of interest” at this point and not a suspect.

Dawn Ritchie said she’s hopeful the testing will help lead to closure for the family.

“His death is a very significant loss not just to myself and our children, but to our friends, family and community at large,” she said. “He was just that kind of a person.”

Dawn Ritchie described her husband, a father of six and U.S. Navy veteran, as “the most honest, helpful, caring person that you could meet. He was always there for everybody.”

He was the kind of guy who would go out of his way to help anyone, she said. She wonders if that good-natured and helpful personality could have played a part in his death.

“This is my own kind of theory, but if he were laying there sleeping and somebody knocked on his window trying to get his attention and he got out thinking he was going to help somebody…that’s just who he was,” she said.

Dawn Ritchie said she would love to see the person responsible for her husband’s killing brought to justice, but she tries not to dwell on it, saying, “It’s just too difficult to wrap my head around.”

“I just made a determination early on that the person who took him away from us wasn’t getting anything else from us. So, I’ve tried to just kind of focus on moving forward, taking care of the kids, just kind of living the way he would have wanted us to live instead of dwelling on the situation.”

She added, “God knows who did it and in the end, if they’ve not committed their life to Him and switched it around, then I believe they’ll get theirs in the end.”

Dawn Ritchie expressed immense gratitude to members of the Bland County community. Following her husband’s death, she said, several community members reached out to her on social media.

“A special thanks to everybody in that community who reached out to us and let us know that they were praying for us and that kind of thing. It meant a lot,” she said.

Some of those people, she still keeps in touch with. She said her family is also touched at the community’s willingness to help maintain the small memorial, keeping the area around it trimmed and cleared of debris.

“It’s just overwhelming to me that someone would take their time to do that for us and to just keep his memory alive for us there,” she said.

As of Monday, Edwards did not yet know when the collected items would be sent to the Florida lab for testing. Both he and Dawn Ritchie encourage anyone who may have seen anything that night to come forward. Tips can be reported at 276-228-3131.