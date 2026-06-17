Nurture nature’s heroes during National Pollinator Month Jun 17, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As flowers bloom and fresh produce fills farmstands across Virginia, June shines a spotlight on the pollinators that help make those things possible.kAm}2E:@?2= !@==:?2E@C |@?E9 C64@8?:K6D E96 4C:E:42= C@=6 A@==:?2E@CD =:<6 3:C5D[ 32ED[ 366D[ 3FEE6C7=:6D[ 366E=6D 2?5 @E96C H:=5=:76 A=2J :? @FC =:G6D[ H9:=6 6?4@FC28:?8 A6@A=6 E@ 4C62E6 2?5 AC@E64E E96:C 923:E2ED] p?5 E96 >@?E9’D 46?E6CA:646[ }2E:@?2= !@==:?2E@C (66<[ H:== 36 @3D6CG65 yF?6 aa\ag E9:D J62C]k^AmkAm!@==:?2E@CD 2C6 C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C >@C6 E92? G:3C2?E 82C56?D] %96 !@==:?2E@C !2CE?6CD9:A C6A@CED @?6 @FE @7 6G6CJ E9C66 3:E6D @7 7@@5 A6@A=6 62E :D A@DD:3=6 3642FD6 @7 A@==:?2E@CD[ H:E9 2E =62DE fdT @7 7@@5 4C@AD C6=J:?8 @? 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Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …