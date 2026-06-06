49 Winchester finds a home in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum Jun 6, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In May of 2026, a new exhibit related to regional favorite 49 Winchester was unveiled at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.kAm!FC492D65 2?5 7:CDE A=2J65 3J 32?5 >6>36C r92D6 r927:?[ E96 $BF:6C %9:?=:?6 %6=642DE6C H:E9 2 4FDE@> %6??6DD66\':C8:?:2 A=2E6 6>365565 :?E@ E96 A:4<FA 4@G6C H2D =2E6C FD65 3J qFD $96=E@? 5FC:?8 E96 32?5’D 7@C>2E:G6 J62CD] xE H2D 5@?2E65 E@ E96 q:CE9A=246 @7 r@F?ECJ |FD:4 |FD6F>VD A6C>2?6?E 4@==64E:@? 27E6C E96:C a_ac A6C7@C>2?46 2E qC:DE@= #9JE9> U2>Aj #@@ED #6F?:@?] ~? |2J ae[ >6>36CD @7 ch (:?496DE6C 2?5 DE277 7C@> E96 q:CE9A=246 @7 r@F?ECJ |FD:4 42>6 E@86E96C E@ 46=63C2E6 :ED ?6H 5:DA=2J]k^Am kAm“x C6>6>36C @FC 7:CDE E:>6 4@>:?8 E@ qC:DE@= #9JE9> U2>Aj #@@ED #6F?:@?[” D2:5 r92D6 r927:? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. 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