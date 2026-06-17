County receives Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority funds Staff reports Jun 17, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County school were recommended for $55,585 in Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority funding to continue the ongoing full-time substance abuse prevention specialist in county schools.kAm%96 A@D:E:@? 92D 366? D6CG:?8 (JE96 D49@@=D D:?46 a_ac[ 2?5 DFAA@CED DEF56?ED 2?5 72>:=:6D 24C@DD 2== `b D49@@=D[ AC@G:5:?8 :?DECF4E:@?[ AC6G6?E:@? 65F42E:@?[ EC62E>6?E C676CC2=D[ @G6C5@D6 C6DA@?D6 EC2:?:?8 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ @FEC6249]k^AmkAm%96 DA64:2=:DE 2=D@ D6CG6D 2D 2 C64@8?:K65 C68:@?2= A@:?E @7 4@?E24E 7@C @A:@:5\C6=2E65 :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 AC6G6?E:@? C6D@FC46D] !C@8C2>>:?8 AC:>2C:=J 7@4FD6D @? >:55=6 D49@@= DEF56?ED 2?5 ?:?E9 8C256CD H9:=6 >2:?E2:?:?8 72>:=J 6?8286>6?E 2?5 AC6G6?E:@? @FEC6249 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2E 2== 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@=D]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says kAm%96 (JE96 r@F?EJ >@?6J H2D 2>@?8 2 32E49 2AAC@G65 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 ~A:@:5 p32E6>6?E pFE9@C:EJ] |@C6 E92? Sbd]a >:==:@? :? @A:@:5 D6EE=6>6?E 7F?5D H6C6 C64@>>6?565 24C@DD E96 DE2E6 @? yF?6 `d]k^AmkAm %96 :?G6DE>6?ED H:== DFAA@CE 2 3C@25 C2?86 @7 :?:E:2E:G6D 7@4FD65 @? AC6G6?E:@?[ EC62E>6?E[ C64@G6CJ DFAA@CE[ 92C> C65F4E:@?[ H@C<7@C46 56G6=@A>6?E[ 4C:>:?2= ;FDE:46 5:G6CD:@? 2?5 D6CG:46D 7@C :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D :>A24E65 3J DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56C]k^AmkAmQq69:?5 6G6CJ @?6 @7 E96D6 2H2C5D :D 2 4@>>F?:EJ E92E C67FD65 E@ 2446AE E96 DE2EFD BF@[Q D2:5 $6?] %@55 !:==:@?[ 492:C @7 E96 ~pp q@2C5 @7 s:C64E@CD] Q':C8:?:2 4@?E:?F6D E@ =625 E96 ?2E:@? H:E9 :ED @A:@:5 D6EE=6>6?E 7F?5 :?G6DE>6?ED H9:49 2C6 5@:?8 6I24E=J H92E E96J H6C6 :?E6?565 E@ 5@ — C6249 A6@A=6 H96C6 E96J 2C6[ 6IA2?5 2446DD E@ E96 EC62E>6?E 2?5 C64@G6CJ E96J ?665[ 2?5 8:G6 =@42= =6256CD E96 C6D@FC46D E@ D@=G6 AC@3=6>D E96J <?@H 36EE6C E92? 2?J@?6]Qk^Am kAm k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m`df 2AA=:42E:@?Dk^DEC@?8m DF3>:EE65 7@C u:D42= *62C a_af 2H2C5D[ `d_ 2H2C565]k^AmkAmr@>3:?:?8 AC6G:@FD 2H2C5 E@E2=D H:E9 E9:D 2??@F?46>6?E[ E96 ~pp 92D 2H2C565 @G6C S`d_ >:==:@? :? 2H2C5D E@ 4:E:6D[ 4@F?E:6D 2?5 DE2E6 286?4:6D E@ 52E6 D:?46 :ED :?46AE:@? :? a_a`]k^AmkAm k^AmkAm%96 ~pp H2D 6DE23=:D965 3J E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J :? a_a` E@ @G6CD66 E96 5:DEC:3FE:@? @7 ddT @7 ':C8:?:2’D E@E2= D6EE=6>6?E 7F?5D] ~7 E96 C6>2:?56C[ b_T :D 5:DEC:3FE65 5:C64E=J E@ 4:E:6D 2?5 4@F?E:6D[ 2?5 E96 C6>2:?:?8 `dT E@ E96 r@>>@?H62=E9] %96 FD6 @7 7F?5D :D C6DEC:4E65 3J 4@FCE @C56CD 2?5 DE2E6 DE2EFE6[ H:E9 E96 C6DEC:4E:@?D C6BF:C:?8 E92E 7F?5D 36 FD65 7@C @A:@:5 232E6>6?E 2?5 C6>65:2E:@? 677@CED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …