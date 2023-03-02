Wytheville Community College has released its Fall 2022 Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed a minimum of 20 hours of credit at the college, carried a minimum of 6 semester hours in a given semester, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students who are carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours for credit and who earn a GPA of 3.2 or higher for the semester are included on the Dean’s List.
Those from Wythe County making the list include:
Dean’s List
Brandon Gallimore, Jacob Rodriguez, Ethan Addison, Caleb Matney, Jesse Vineyard, Devin Allison, Natalie Dean, Tanner Elvetici, Cody Hutton, Mattison Lowe, Jacob McHone, Charles Parnell, Lauren Snavely, Cheyanne Stone, Trenton Taylor, Nicholas Barton, Johnee Bentley, Cadence Boothe, Emily Gravely, Devin Huffman, Ashleigh Merritt, Jasmine Miller, Carter Rouse, Damien Sage, Brendan Coppage, Allison Shoemaker, Simon Blankenship, Kaylee Blanton, Kaleigh Brown, Carson Compton, Joshua Compton, Aaliyah Graybeal, MacKenzie Hataway, Margaret Humphreys, Keiana Jones, Kenneth Kuske, Jason Lawson, Ashley Manuel, James Meek, Holly Montgomery, Cara Sharitz, Taylor Sheffey, Kristina Siegel, Nathan Turner, Michael Van Marter, Jennifer Webb, Kurstin Webb
President’s Honor Roll
Kristie Davis, Brayden Meyers, Jaelyn Pearman, James Sisk, Jayda Utt, Brooklyn Vaughn, Tonya Hernandez, Nathanael Beaver, Kylee Jarvis, Alyssa Anderson, Emily Snyder, Madison Delp, Jada Martin, Garrett Porter, Taylor Wittenrich, Lucas Arnold, Johannah Caudill, Caleb Edwards, Eden Fisher, Jacob Fitzgerald, Carmen Gravely, Joshua Hines, Andrea Hunter, Jessika Lawson, Leighann Moffitt, Colin Mulligan, Jonathan Poole, Kaeleigh Waddell, Nathan Barton, Sebastian Battaglia, Dylan Crockett, Carrie Demers, Cody Duncan, Allyson Graffham, Evan King, Sarah Long, Madelyn King, Alexis McAllister, Candice Miller, Ethan Morris, Jared Onate, Connor Privett, Jennah Shuler, Katherine Umbarger, Joseph Wagner, Rebecca Chaney, Logan Crockett, Caitlyn Deakins, Joshua Henley, Jaylen Napolitano, Kimberly Aikens, Vincent Aymer, Anna Bowen, Cheyenne Clark, Nicky Dronsick, Justin Felts, Felicia Fowler, Carynn Harding, Emilee Harding, Victoria Hobbs, Logan Hughes, Jared Jones, Andrew Lundy, Elizabeth Mabe, Lemuel Mathias, Abigail Mlynski, Jeremy Monday, Ryan Newby, Amber Palmer, Arin Robinson, Christopher Rodgers, Michael Rodgers, David Settles, Zachariah Stephens, Nathan Swatsky, Lisa Thompson, Peyten Thompson, Reagan Umberger, Carmen Walton, Alexandria Williams, Samantha Williams, Mackenzie Wolfe